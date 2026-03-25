Artificial Intelligence
Shunya Labs Launches Real-Time Voice AI Platform to Transform Contact Centres
Shunya Labs has unveiled a cutting-edge real-time voice intelligence platform designed to revolutionize contact centre operations. Announced in Gurugram, the platform brings advanced AI capabilities to live customer interactions, enabling businesses to process, analyze, and act on conversations instantly.
The launch marks a significant step forward in leveraging voice AI, real-time analytics, and automation to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.
Turning Conversations into Actionable Data
At its core, the platform converts live conversations into structured, usable data. It captures key elements such as:
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Customer intent
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Issue categories
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Account details
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Recommended actions
This data can be seamlessly integrated into CRM and ITSM systems, helping organizations bridge a long-standing gap where valuable conversational data often goes unused.
By structuring this information in real time, businesses can respond faster, automate workflows, and make data-driven decisions with greater accuracy.
Multilingual AI for Global Contact Centres
One of the platform’s standout features is its ability to support transcription across 120+ languages. It is designed to handle:
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Diverse accents
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Code-switching between languages
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Background noise in real-world environments
This makes it especially valuable for global enterprises operating in multilingual markets like India, where traditional systems often struggle with linguistic complexity.
Real-Time Assistance for Agents
The platform doesn’t just analyze conversations—it actively supports agents during live interactions. Features include:
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Instant transcription of calls
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Contextual knowledge prompts
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AI-generated response suggestions
Additionally, it can automate routine queries by identifying customer intent, allowing agents to focus on more complex issues. Intelligent routing ensures that escalations are directed to the right teams, improving resolution times and customer satisfaction.
Post-Interaction Insights and Performance Optimization
Beyond real-time capabilities, the platform offers powerful post-call analytics. It generates:
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Automated conversation summaries
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Sentiment analysis reports
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Trend identification insights
These tools help organizations improve agent performance, enhance quality assurance, and gain a clearer understanding of customer needs and operational bottlenecks.
Built for Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance
Shunya Labs has designed the platform with enterprise requirements in mind. It supports deployment across private cloud and on-premise environments, giving organizations full control over their data.
Key compliance features include:
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Automated quality checks
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Policy adherence monitoring
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Sensitive data redaction
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Audit-ready logs
These capabilities make the platform suitable for regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, and telecom.
Redefining the Future of Customer Engagement
Speaking on the launch, CEO Ritu Mehrotra emphasized the untapped potential of customer conversations as a data source. By transforming unstructured voice data into actionable intelligence, the platform aims to unlock new levels of efficiency and insight.
As businesses increasingly prioritize AI-driven customer experience, solutions like this are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of contact centres.
With its focus on real-time processing, multilingual support, and secure deployment, Shunya Labs is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation voice AI innovation.