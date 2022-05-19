BharatPe launches investment platform for merchant partners

Fintech firm BharatPe on May 18 announced the launch of an investment platform for its merchant partners. The platform will give merchants option to invest in fixed deposits by Unity Small Finance, the company said in a statement. This one-of-its-kind of platform will enable RBI regulated entities to market their investment products to the 8 million+ BharatPe merchants across the country.









The company has tied up with two fintechs — LenDenClub and Liquiloans — to offer P2P investment products. BharatPe is also working on providing its merchants an option to invest in Fixed Deposits by Unity Small Finance Bank. The company aims to facilitate investments for more than 20 lakh merchant partners over the next 12 months via the new platform, it said.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe, said “Over the last 2+ years, we have received an overwhelming response to the P2P lending product being offered in partnership with RBI regulated P2P NBFCs. With the launch of the Investment Platform, we intend to give our merchants a plethora of investment options to choose from. We believe that it should be the merchant who should have the power to decide which investment product and which partner he/she would like to invest with. With the Unity Small Finance Bank now operational, we are also looking forward to adding a range of investment products offered by banks, to our merchants. “

“We intend to further diversify the offerings on our investment platform and offer a range of products under a single window, including mutual funds , ETFs, etc, in the coming months,” he added.