The Delhi High Court has made it loud and clear that political leaders have no business hoarding COVID-19 medicines and medical equipment. The court said it expected such persons to surrender the medicine available with them to the state health department.









A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh expressed dissatisfaction over a status report filed by the Delhi Police on an inquiry conducted in relation to the allegations of politicians hoarding and distributing COVID-19 medicines, including Remdesivir. The court said it expects the police to conduct a proper investigation in the matter and file a better status report within a week.

This comes after the Delhi Police informed the court that they found no evidence of hoarding of COVID-19 drugs and relief materials against Congress leader BV Srinivas, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and seven other politicians in its preliminary investigations. The Delhi Police in its status report highlighted that these persons were actually helping people in getting medical aid. The police said that enquiry conducted so far revealed that relief in the form of medicines, plasma, oxygen cylinders, hospital beds etc., were given without charging any money and no one was defrauded.

Sriniwas in his statement to the police said the entire relief work is being carried out pro bono, to provide succor and relief to poor, needy and desperate patients and their families who seek help during the pandemic. “It is unfortunate that at a time when the Central Government has left the citizens of the country to fend for themselves, the resources available are being squandered to harass citizens who are doing charity work to alleviate the pain and suffering caused to the people of this country.”

The Youth Congress leader said he, along with other volunteers connect people in need with the appropriate resources and they receive oxygen equipment as donations and provide it free of cost to the people.

Ex-cricketer, Gautam Gambhir told the police that the drugs, Fabiflu, were purchased from authorized vendors by the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, in which he is a trustee, and they were distributed in a free medical camp held April 22 to May 7. He said the camp was held under the supervision of Dr Manish of Garg Hospital and that the medicines were given free of cost against prescriptions.