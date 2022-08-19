GetVantage, India’s market-leading Revenue-Based Financing investment and growth platform for digital businesses strengthened its leadership team.

The Mumbai-headquartered fintech has appointed Sajid Sundrani as Head of Investments and Sneha Shah as Director, Growth and Partnerships. It would help the company to target new investment opportunities across sectors, expand its extensive partner ecosystem, scale its special projects division, and enter newer markets in the region.

“We are excited to bring onboard veterans like Sajid and Sneha to bolster our team and ambitions to create a game-changing platform that empowers founders at every step of their growth journey,” Bhavik Vasa, Co-Founder and CEO at GetVantage said on the key appointments. “Their networks and wealth of experience in startup investments, finance, and entrepreneurship are helping unlock new growth opportunities as we look to rapidly scale our capital gateway by 20x in the next 12 months and also perfectly complements the existing skills we have in our team,” he added.









The all-in-one finance and growth platform is helping online businesses across sectors harness the power of their revenue as a new asset class. The company uses a data-driven approach to eradicate bias and power faster funding decisions that help founders and e-commerce entrepreneurs with access to fast, fair, transparent, and equity-free growth capital.

Over 6,500 businesses have applied for funding via its platform which has funded over ₹ 2,200 crores in GMV for over 350 brands across 18 categories ranging from B2B SaaS and subscription businesses, D2C, eCommerce, edtech, healthtech, cloud kitchens, and nutrition, amongst others.

With 14 years of experience across venture capital, angel investments, consulting and entrepreneurship, Sajid Sundrani joins GetVantage from Mumbai Angels Network, where he led investments and strategy and was instrumental in building the company into one of India’s most active private investment platforms. In his earlier stints, Sajid had also managed multiple VC funds at SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd, founded and scaled his ownD2C startups, and built private equity businesses for various hedge funds. Sajid has extensive experience in managing multiple VC funds, has evaluated over 15,000 startup businesses, and has invested in over 250 companies.

“While leading the Investments at Mumbai Angels, I noticed that many startups are diluting way too much in their earlier rounds of fundraising. Investors not only demand crucial rights, and hefty dilution but also try to squeeze sweat equity wherever possible,” Sajid Sundrani, Head of Investments, GetVantage said. “What Bhavik and GetVantage team has built is exciting. This is a game changer for the founders where they can raise funds with zero dilution and without parting any rights. I’m thrilled to invest in solid businesses, bring new perspectives and grow their tech-driven platform,” he added.

Sneha Shah brings nearly 15 years of experience in corporate finance, SME lending, startups, and entrepreneurship. Most recently, she served as Director, Wellthy Therapeutics, a leading digital therapeutics company operating across Europe and Asia, where she led finance and global regulatory certifications as part of the leadership team. Prior to that, she was the Co-Founder and Head of Business Development at SME Corner and was responsible for scaling the company into one of the fastest-growing digital-credit providers for MSMEs in India. Earlier in her career, she led business development for Equifax where she onboarded major banks and NBFCs.

“GetVantage’s founders-first ethos is unique. Most companies are simply focused on squeezing their customers for every penny. But, being a long-term growth partner means doing things differently,” said Sneha Shah, Director of Growth and Partnerships, GetVantage. “I’m excited to create shared value across the ecosystem with our valued partners as we take a purpose-driven approach to meet the evolving funding and growth needs of India’s entrepreneurs,” she added.

The additions of industry veterans at GetVantage come at a time when the firm is on track to serve thousands of new-age brands and businesses that are fuelling India’s digital economy. Last month, GetVantage announced it is expanding its focus on B2B SaaS and in June announced a $36 million strategic growth round.