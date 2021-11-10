YPay, which currently employs 50 employees, plans to increase its workforce by 300% in the next two quarters. It aims to increase its total strength to over 200 employees by the end of the fiscal year. Hiring would be done across various departments – technology, sales and marketing.









Dr Navneet Gupta, Founder and CEO, YPay, said the company is driven by the idea of offering innovations in the field of payments. “Understanding that this might be a good time to onboard skilled professionals, we have announced the hiring drive. A lot of sectors had gone on layoffs during the lockdown, and currently opening the doors to talent would make it a win-win for both sides, the brand and the employees.”

YPay intends to expand the horizons of its services and reach. The new hiring plans will be a step in this direction. The company is looking to instill fresh talent and new blood to further fuel the spirit of YPay. Hiring will mainly be done across junior and mid-level management and the recruits would chiefly be based out of Noida.

YPay has been working relentlessly to usher in an era of new and innovative payment solutions and capabilities, aimed at consumers of all ages and demographics. The company runs on cutting-edge, state of the art digital and technological infrastructure, which makes any and all activities on its platform absolutely safe, secure and reliable.

Also Read: Entropik introduces ground-breaking eye tracking technology

Products like the YPay card, which is embedded with a variety of AI-powered tools, is just one illustration of the company’s commitment to continued innovation in the field of payments. YPay, a young and innovative fintech startup, is a digital payments platform ideal for children and teens to manage their spending under full parental management and supervision. It allows parents to inculcate the values of money management and financial prudence in their children in a safe and controlled environment.