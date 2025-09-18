Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

AI Smart Glasses

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Tech Plunge
Published on

At its annual Meta Connect conference, Meta unveiled the Oakley Meta Vanguard, the latest addition to its smart glasses lineup. Retailing for $499 and launching on October 21, the glasses are engineered for runners, cyclists, and fitness enthusiasts seeking high-performance wearable technology.

The Oakley Meta Vanguard marks a bold step in Meta’s wearable strategy, combining cutting-edge optics from Oakley with Meta’s AI and smart assistant technology.

Features Built for Performance

Unlike previous models, the Oakley Meta Vanguard introduces a sleek wraparound design with a unified front lens. The device houses a 12-megapixel camera with a 122-degree wide-angle lens capable of recording up to 3K video. A programmable button allows athletes to activate custom Meta AI prompts through the companion app.

Battery performance is another highlight. Users can enjoy up to nine hours of usage or six hours of continuous music playback. The charging case extends battery life by an additional 36 hours and can deliver a 50% charge in just 20 minutes—ideal for athletes on the move.

Oakley Meta Vanguard Glasses Launched

Oakley Meta Vanguard Glasses Launched

Enhanced Audio and Connectivity

The Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses feature open-ear speakers that are six decibels louder than the Oakley Meta HSTN model, delivering powerful sound without blocking ambient noise. A five-microphone array reduces wind interference, making calls and voice AI commands seamless even in outdoor environments.

Designed for real-world athletic conditions, the glasses carry an IP67 dust and water resistance rating—the highest yet for Meta’s smart glasses. Oakley’s PRIZM™ Lens technology further enhances performance, shielding wearers from sun, wind, and dust during intense workouts.

Smart Integrations: Garmin and Strava

Meta is targeting serious athletes with integrations that extend beyond fitness tracking. The Oakley Meta Vanguard connects with Garmin smartwatches to deliver real-time data such as heart rate and pace directly through the glasses. Strava users can overlay performance stats onto photos and videos captured with the glasses, instantly shareable with the Strava community.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oakley | Meta (@oakleymeta)

Global Launch and Variants

Available in four frame and lens combinations—including Black with PRIZM™ 24K and White with PRIZM™ Sapphire—the Vanguard is set for release across the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, and Australia. Meta plans further expansion into markets such as Mexico, India, Brazil, and the UAE later this year.

With durability, high-end design, and athlete-first integrations, the Oakley Meta Vanguard positions itself as a frontrunner in the wearable tech race, blending sport utility with futuristic AI-powered capabilities.

  • Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
  • Oakley Meta Vanguard Glasses Launched
  • Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
  • Oakley Meta Vanguard Glasses Launched

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in AI Smart Glasses

Jerry Greenfield Quits Ben & Jerry’s After Social Activism Clash With Unilever Gaza

Jerry Greenfield Quits Ben & Jerry’s After Social Activism Clash With Unilever
By September 19, 2025
Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles

Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles
By September 19, 2025
Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas

Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 18, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
By September 19, 2025
‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors Hulu

‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors
By September 18, 2025
Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love lyme Disease

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love
By September 18, 2025
Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks onto the Global Stage with Three International Award Wins

Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks onto the Global Stage with Three International Award Wins
By September 17, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
To Top
Loading...