Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

At its annual Meta Connect conference, Meta unveiled the Oakley Meta Vanguard, the latest addition to its smart glasses lineup. Retailing for $499 and launching on October 21, the glasses are engineered for runners, cyclists, and fitness enthusiasts seeking high-performance wearable technology.

The Oakley Meta Vanguard marks a bold step in Meta’s wearable strategy, combining cutting-edge optics from Oakley with Meta’s AI and smart assistant technology.

Features Built for Performance

Unlike previous models, the Oakley Meta Vanguard introduces a sleek wraparound design with a unified front lens. The device houses a 12-megapixel camera with a 122-degree wide-angle lens capable of recording up to 3K video. A programmable button allows athletes to activate custom Meta AI prompts through the companion app.

Battery performance is another highlight. Users can enjoy up to nine hours of usage or six hours of continuous music playback. The charging case extends battery life by an additional 36 hours and can deliver a 50% charge in just 20 minutes—ideal for athletes on the move.

Enhanced Audio and Connectivity

The Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses feature open-ear speakers that are six decibels louder than the Oakley Meta HSTN model, delivering powerful sound without blocking ambient noise. A five-microphone array reduces wind interference, making calls and voice AI commands seamless even in outdoor environments.

Designed for real-world athletic conditions, the glasses carry an IP67 dust and water resistance rating—the highest yet for Meta’s smart glasses. Oakley’s PRIZM™ Lens technology further enhances performance, shielding wearers from sun, wind, and dust during intense workouts.

Smart Integrations: Garmin and Strava

Meta is targeting serious athletes with integrations that extend beyond fitness tracking. The Oakley Meta Vanguard connects with Garmin smartwatches to deliver real-time data such as heart rate and pace directly through the glasses. Strava users can overlay performance stats onto photos and videos captured with the glasses, instantly shareable with the Strava community.

Global Launch and Variants

Available in four frame and lens combinations—including Black with PRIZM™ 24K and White with PRIZM™ Sapphire—the Vanguard is set for release across the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, and Australia. Meta plans further expansion into markets such as Mexico, India, Brazil, and the UAE later this year.

With durability, high-end design, and athlete-first integrations, the Oakley Meta Vanguard positions itself as a frontrunner in the wearable tech race, blending sport utility with futuristic AI-powered capabilities.