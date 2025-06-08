Gaming Consoles
Microsoft Officially Unveils Xbox Ally X: A Powerful New Contender in the Handheld Gaming Wars
Microsoft just dropped a major bombshell at the Xbox Games Showcase: the Xbox Ally X is real, and it’s set to revolutionize handheld gaming. After months of leaks and speculation, the tech giant has finally revealed its new handheld gaming PC lineup, including the base Xbox Ally and its more powerful sibling, the Xbox Ally X.
At the heart of the Xbox Series X is AMD’s new Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, boasting 8 Zen 5 CPU cores, 16 RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, and a staggering 50 TOPs of AI performance, making it technically a Copilot+ device. This means the Ally X doesn’t just promise top-tier gaming; it’s also optimised for AI-enhanced performance, including Microsoft’s Copilot assistant integration right inside the Xbox App.
Designed in partnership with Asus, the Xbox Ally X builds upon the hardware success of the ROG Ally X while leveraging Microsoft’s in-house software tweaks. The 1080p 120Hz display supports VRR via FreeSync Premium, offering smooth, immersive gameplay. Inside, you’ll find 24GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery—all pointing to a device built for serious gamers who want PC-level power on the go.
The non-X variant, simply called Xbox Ally, is a more affordable entry-level model featuring the AMD Z2 A chip (4 cores, 8 threads), 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. While it won’t compete head-to-head with the X model on performance, it offers a compelling option for casual gamers or those on a tighter budget.
One of the standout features of the Xbox Ally X is the brand-new, handheld-optimised version of the Xbox App. Unlike previous iterations, this app will act as a central hub, integrating all your libraries—Xbox, Steam, Epic Games, and more—into a single interface built for handheld ease. It’s also backed by tweaks to Windows 11 designed specifically for handheld usability, aiming to eliminate bloat and background noise that slow down performance.
While Microsoft hasn’t yet confirmed the price or release date, expectations are high for a holiday 2025 launch, with the Ally X likely to be priced around $799, matching similar handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally X.
With the Ally X, Microsoft is positioning itself as a serious player in the fast-growing handheld gaming PC market, dominated until now by Valve’s Steam Deck. Between cutting-edge specs, a redesigned OS experience, and seamless Xbox ecosystem integration, the Xbox Ally X could be the most complete handheld PC experience we’ve seen yet.
The Steam Deck finally has real competition. Get ready, because handheld gaming is about to hit overdrive.