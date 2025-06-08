Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super is now live!

Connect with us

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super is here, and it is superhero-themed. Season 3 is not Marvel or DC themed; it is original. Epic Games has made its heroes with unique abilities. Along with new heroes, new villains are rising. Let’s see what’s new!

With the conclusion of Fortnite Star Wars, regular ammunitions have returned, some new, some old. In assault rifles, we have a new one, the Spire assault rifle. This weapon is very accurate. In shotguns, we have two exotic versions of the Outlaw Shotgun and the Sentinel pump. The exotic Outlaw’s gimmick is that when you deal damage, enemies will be pulled towards you. The exotic Sentinel pump will give the pepper effect every time you deal damage. The way you can obtain these exotics will be revealed later in this article.

In snipers, we have the Deadeye DMR. This gun has a very unique reticle and is one of the better DMRs we have seen in previous seasons. In pistols, we have the Hyper Burst pistol. This weapon boasts one of the fastest fire rates in Fortnite. Now we have the Killswitch dual-wield revolvers. You can use these guns for something no one has ever done before. You can activate a slow-motion side jump firing sequence while jumping before you touch the ground. You can achieve the perfect angles in Fortnite-made films.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 - Super!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 – Super!

New season, new Battle pass. The tier 1 skin is Robin, Batman’s trusty sidekick. His second style is the Red Robin variant. Next, we have Haylee Sky, a cheerleader with the ability to become a storm beast when in a storm. After that, we have the new meme skin, that being Ziggy, a mutant chameleon. Now we have Synthwave, a music enthusiast with the ability to create sonic sound waves.



Now we have Killswitch, an expert gunman and marksman. After that, we have Light Rider, who can create light waves and surf on them. Next, we have Morgan Myst, a hero with the ability of shadow sorcery. The secret skin this season is Superman (James Gunn). All in all, this Battle Pass is one the good ones and I’m certainly buying it myself as soon as I can.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 - Super!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 – Super!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super has brought three new POIs. First off we have Super Nova Academy. This POI will replace Magic Mosses. All the heroes besides Superman and Robin mentioned previously go to this academy. This is the place where young individuals with superpowers learn and unlock their abilities.

Next, we have Utopia City. This POI will replace Seaport City. This the city which is under the protection of the heroes from the Super Nova Academy.

The last one is Demon Domain. This POI will replace Masked Meadows. This POI was once the location of Daigo’s Mask Shop, but now, with the return of Daigo in his corrupted form, he has laid waste to the POI. This where you can find his boss.

Daigo has brought many bosses to the island. Here are all of them. First, we have the devil himself, Daigo. He can be found at the Demon Domain. He is the most difficult boss to defeat. Upon your victory against the corrupted mask maker, he will drop a mythic version of the Spire Assault rifle and his Infernal Defences Medallion, which increases reload speed and passively regenerates shield.

Next, we have Daigo’s demon lieutenant, Kor. She will replace Shogun X on the spawn island. Upon her defeat, she will drop a mythic version of the Deadeye DMR and her Shrouded Striker Medallion, which makes you invisible when you jump.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 - Super!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 – Super!

The last boss is the Overlord Spire. This boss spawns in a random location on the map at the start of the map. It is pretty difficult to defeat, but you will get the hang of it. Upon its death, you will get a legendary weapon, many assortments of shields and heals and a chance to get one of the exotics mentioned previously.

This season has introduced hero rankings. Everyone starts with C+ at the start of the match. Get kills and rank up. The maximum is S+. You can use your rank to access academic labs, which are like smaller versions of the black markets from Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and caches. The better your rank, the better your loot. You can also get the exotics from the labs and caches.

New adorable sprites have been added in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super. There are two new ones. The first ones are the Superman sprites. You can use them to fire laser eye beams. The second and last ones are the Dash sprites. Throw them down to gain three dashes. Hold them in your inventory to gain dashes over time.

