BetDaily, India’s Favourite Online Gaming and Entertainment Brand Announces a Big Bang Relaunch

BetDaily, India’s most popular online sports and leisure gaming platform with a legacy spanning over two decades, is back with a bang in the market with two different unique offerings: BetDaily.com and BetDaily.in.









BetDaily.com and BetDaily.in cater to two distinct consumer profiles and promise to entice gaming enthusiasts, with out-of-this-world features and products.

Both platforms offer a safe and private environment, which is the fundamental driver of the BetDaily, online gaming experience. The live games are one of a kind and offer a spectacular range of games such as Baccarat, Teen Patti, Roulette, Andar-Bahar, Poker, Blackjack, etc. BetDaily, users can also predict the outcome of popular sports events, such as cricket, football, tennis, etc.

BetDaily.com caters to the age group of 21 to 50 years, who are an evolved set of internet-savvy audiences, and is available as a mobile app. The registration process is simple, fast, and promises a user-friendly interface for unlimited entertainment. Simultaneously, BetDaily.in caters to a demographic of people who prefer gaming with whatsappid.Therefore, it requires no email ID or other registration process; consumers can just click on the WhatsApp number on the website, and get seamless customer service for any and all types of queries. BetDaily, is licensed and regulated by Gaming Curacao, and the highlight of the platform is that it offers simple, effortless sign-in and easy navigation. The platform also promises a transparent and safe i-gaming experience with 24/7 customer support.

Sarah Gomez, the Chief Marketing Officer, BetDaily, (one of the few women in the gaming industry), said, “BetDaily, as a brand enjoyed a great fandom in the past, and we are back in the market after 3 years on consumer demand. We aim to offer our i-gaming enthusiasts multiple interfaces to fit their needs, as we understand that there is no “one size fits all,” and the preferences of enthusiasts vary from each other. With this differentiation, we are confident of capturing a sizable market share in a short span of time!” “BetDaily, was one of my favourite platforms for gaming, and I really missed it for a while! It is absolutely exciting to know that BetDaily, is live again! It seems bigger and better this time with one-of-a-kind loyalty programmes and multi-level bonuses like a 300% welcome bonus, up to a 5% refill bonus, and up to a 5% cashback bonus. Kudos to BetDaily!” says Brijesh, a loyal customer of BetDaily.

Consumers can now download the BetDaily, from the homepage and enjoy an uninterrupted virtual entertainment experience. In an effort to amplify the consumer experience, the platform has launched BetdailyNews to provide insightful updates, latest news on popular sports, tips and tutorials on different online games.