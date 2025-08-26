Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!

Gorillaz, one of the most popular virtual bands of all time, have officially entered the Fortnite Artist Gallery. The Gorillaz, for those who don’t know, consists of 2-D, Noodle, Murdock and Russel, who will all get their own skins and cosmetics.

These skins will be based on their appearance in Plastic Beach. 2-D, the lead singer, is not in his Plastic Beach era outfit. His outfit is from the cover art of the rare song DoYaThing, featuring Andre 3000 from Outkast and James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem. This song is rare because it was only released on the Converse website when the Gorillaz Chucks were being produced. In the official art, we can see Noodle wearing these shoes.







It is under question why Fortnite didn’t use Gorillaz’s Murdock outfit from this song. The cape of Murdock’s outfit in this song is featured in the Music Pass. Noodle and 2-D will most likely be available through the item shop. Russel and Murdock will be included in the Fortnite Music Pass.

The main stage extends from Plastic Beach to the concrete jungle. According to the Fortnite Official Website, it will have “towering buildings, a street train, and enough graffiti to make this band feel right at home”.

This update will have gameplay improvements. These changes are:

Adding “Good” notes so that it’s clearer in the UI when you’re just short of “Perfect.” (Hitting a note slightly too early or slightly too late.)

You’ll have the option to disable the “Good” visual feedback in the settings. (Settings > Game > Festival)

Adjusting the design of lift notes so that it’s easier to tell when to press and when to let go.

You’ll have the option to disable this new design (“Lift Notes Connectors”) in the settings. (Settings > Game > Festival)

In the Main Stage Music Library, you’ll be able to sort by Song Duration or Song Intensity.

You’ll be able to strum during the tune-up process, making it easier to test and calibrate your guitar controller.

With the newbies asking,” Who are The Gorillaz?”, to the OGs drowning in nostalgia, this collar celebrate the most iconic virtual band.