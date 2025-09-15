Gorillaz Relaunch Iconic Kong Studios as an Online Video Game

Virtual band Gorillaz are leveling up. To mark their 25th anniversary, Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s animated group announced the return of Kong Studios—but this time, as an interactive online video game experience.

The reveal comes after a monumental run of four special shows at London’s Copper Box Arena, where the band played classic albums in full and premiered their upcoming, still-untitled album. Alongside the concerts, Gorillaz unveiled the House of Kong exhibition, a multimedia installation designed to immerse fans in the band’s creative universe. “This is no ordinary exhibition because in the world of Gorillaz, nothing is ever quite as it seems,” said creative director Stephen Gallagher.







Kong Studios Returns After 15 Years

Originally launched in 1998, Kong Studios quickly became a cult favorite. Fans could virtually explore the animated band members’ headquarters, discovering Easter eggs, hidden demos, and quirky details. The site evolved alongside Gorillaz’s releases until it shut down in 2008.

Now, thanks to a fresh teaser trailer, Kong Studios is back in digital form as a “gamified fan experience.” Players can explore the spaces of 2D, Murdoc, Noodle, and Russel, unlocking exclusive Gorillaz content and updates. According to official FAQs, the lobby relaunched on September 10 at 4pm BST, with more features expected to roll out soon.

Fans have been buzzing with nostalgia since the announcement. One Reddit user wrote, “I’m way too excited by this. This was one of my favorite things in the world as a kid.” Another added, “Interactive video game version of the studios? HELL YES.”

Gorillaz & Gaming: A Perfect Match

The relaunch of Kong Studios follows Gorillaz’s collaboration with Fortnite Festival, where the band headlined the tenth season with a special in-game pop-up event. The move underscores Gorillaz’s ability to bridge the gap between music, art, and digital culture—something the band has been pioneering since their debut single Tomorrow Comes Today in 2000.

New Music on the Horizon

At the final London residency show, Gorillaz debuted an entire new album live, featuring an eclectic lineup of collaborators including Black Thought, Yasiin Bey, Sparks, Asha Puthli, Johnny Marr, Anoushka Shankar, and members of IDLES. While a release date hasn’t been revealed yet, Albarn previously hinted that a new Gorillaz album would arrive in 2025.

With fresh music and Kong Studios’ digital rebirth, Gorillaz are proving once again that they’re not just a band—they’re an evolving cultural ecosystem.

As fans step back inside the halls of Kong Studios, one thing is certain: the world of Gorillaz just got bigger, stranger, and more exciting than ever.