The Indian gaming marketing is poised to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025.

The Indian gaming market is poised to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025, says a report prepared by IAMA in collaboration with OnePlus and RedSeer. The report highlights that 40% of the hardcore gamers pay for their games with an average spend of Rs 230 per month.









COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the organic growth of digital games as mobile app downloads grew by 50% and user engagement went up by 20%. The increased gaming time has spurred the growth of hardcore gamers in India, even as casual games remain the most genre in India.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology, at the roundtable discussion around e-gaming hosted by IAMAI, said India is at the cusp of a gaming revolution and the gaming ecosystem is working towards user-friendly smartphones and leveraging 5G technologies. “The gaming sector has underlined the significance of affordable smartphones with capable hardware. I am happy that parallel, work is going on to make phones more user-friendly for gaming by leveraging 5G technology, developments in AI/ML and hardware manufacturing.”

Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlighted that the global gaming industry can be matched with electronics, and consoles could be manufactured in India. He voiced support for creating games for the Indian audience, based on Indian culture.

Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales, OnePlus India, said over the past few years, the e-gaming industry in India has grown tremendously, driven by the rising avenues for digitization promoted by the flagship initiative of the government, the Digital India program and improved accessibility centered around innovation and affordability by OEMs. “At OnePlus, our community has always been at the heart of everything we do and therefore, we have been leading the charge in introducing the most advanced features and have built partnerships with industry leaders to provide a seamless gaming experience on OnePlus smartphones. We are happy to have partnered with IAMAI and RedSeer as the report has served as a unique avenue for the industry to gain actionable insights and come together to drive meaningful discourse and innovative ideas.”

Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President, Qualcomm, shared that in the last 12 years, the company had to update their Graphics Processing Unit (GPUs) over 700 times – that’s the demand coming in from the consumers. He underlined that certain efforts are being undertaken to nurture esports and ensure that it is seen as a field that can be taken up professionally as well.

Indian gaming has leap-frogged into the mobile gaming era due to the rapid increase in smartphone penetration in the country, with large console and PC games now being curated for mobile platforms. The sector is also attracting huge investment interest, with nearly USD 1 billion being invested in the sector in the last 6 months. India is currently home to over 430 million mobile gamers and the number of gamers is estimated to grow to 650 million by 2025. Currently, mobile gaming dominates the Indian gaming sector, contributing more than 90% to the USD 1.6 billion gaming market and is expected to further grow to generate USD 3.9 billion value by 2025, the report added.

Smartphones have become more affordable and pack strong hardware that is equipped to run games which may require medium to high Specifications. This has opened accessibility to more immersive gaming for the masses, with smartphone OEMs also increasingly focusing on incorporating dedicated gaming features on their newest devices and launching gaming-specific phones.

