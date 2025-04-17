Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring

While Apple fans await the rumoured arrival of blood pressure monitoring in the upcoming Apple Watch Series 11, Asus has beaten the tech giant to the punch. The company has officially launched the Asus VivoWatch 6 Aero, the world’s first fitness tracker capable of measuring both blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) at the touch of a finger on your smartwatch — no cuff required.

Unveiled this week, the VivoWatch 6 Aero introduces a major leap in wearable health technology, aimed squarely at users who need regular monitoring of cardiovascular health. With just a fingertip, users can get instant readings of their blood pressure and ECG data via wristband sensors — a potentially game-changing development for people with conditions like hypertension or atrial fibrillation.

Traditional blood pressure monitors, especially the ambulatory and manual cuff types, can be bulky and inconvenient. Asus’s new device aims to change that. Integrating blood pressure monitoring into a 27-gram fitness tracker, Asus offers a streamlined alternative that delivers frequent, on-demand readings in a portable, user-friendly package.

Packed With Features

Beyond BPM and ECG, the VivoWatch 6 Aero also tracks SpO₂ (oxygen saturation), heart rate, sleep quality, steps, and calories burned. It includes built-in GPS for more accurate tracking of workouts and outdoor activity. The watch features a compact AMOLED display measuring about one inch and boasts 5 ATM water resistance, making it safe for showers and swims.

Asus claims a week-long battery life, allowing users to wear the watch for extended periods without worrying about frequent charging — a big plus for anyone who wants uninterrupted health data collection.

Competitive Landscape

While other companies have hinted at or are testing similar blood pressure monitoring features — including Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus — Asus is the first to deliver it in a commercially ready smartwatch.

Apple, which currently supports ECG monitoring from the Series 4 onwards, has yet to include native blood pressure tracking in its wearable lineup. Rumours suggest the feature may debut in Apple Watch Series 11 or Ultra 3 this September, but Asus has claimed the early spotlight for now.

Health Implications

According to the CDC, hypertension affects nearly half of U.S. adults — a number that’s expected to rise. Blood pressure is also notoriously underdiagnosed, in part because of how inconvenient it is to monitor frequently. By embedding BPM functionality into a wrist-worn device, Asus may offer a more accessible and proactive approach to personal health management.

The VivoWatch 6 Aero has the potential to democratize blood pressure smartwatch monitoring, making it easier for users to identify patterns, share data with healthcare providers, and make lifestyle changes before symptoms become critical.

As of now, Asus has not disclosed a release date or price for the Asus VivoWatch 6 Aero. But with interest in wearable health tech reaching new heights — and Apple circling with its own BPM ambitions — the race is officially on.

One thing’s for sure: the wrist is the next frontier in real-time healthcare, and Asus has just raised the bar.