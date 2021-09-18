KENT launches smart Wi-Fi Camera ‘HomeCam 360’

KENT never fails to impress its customers by offering cutting edge technology products. Keeping up with its spirit, it has added a new product to its IoT portfolio by launching KENT CamEye HomeCam 360. It is one of the best Made in India Wi-Fi cameras and is designed to take the safety of your home and family to the next level.









KENT RO Systems Limited, India’s most trusted water purifier brand, made its foray into security and safety camera market in 2019 with the launch of a new division, i.e. KENT Cam Technologies. After bringing KENT CamEye CarCam – a first-of-its kind car security device aimed at providing safety to passengers and KENT CamAttendance – focused on providing touchless face attendance system, to the market, KENT has been continuously adding new products to its security and Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolio in India. The latest and one of the most exciting additions is the KENT CamEye HomeCam 360. It is the brand’s second security camera and is a Home surveillance camera for consumers looking at an affordable and reliable security solution.

Commenting on the new KENT HomeCam, Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, Kent RO Systems Ltd. said, “KENT CamEye HomeCam is consistent with today’s fast-paced life and security needs of Indian consumers. The device ensures the safety of both your home and family. This new product is in sync with our aim to ensure the well-being and security of people. We believe that safety is needed at all levels and begins at home. We are confident and excited to bring to the market a much-needed product which boasts of its own set of USPs that are distinctive in the truest of sense. We are very proud to offer a completely Made in India product with all the data & servers securely residing in India.”

Researched, designed, and developed in India, this home camera is also manufactured in the country. All the servers and data reside securely within the country itself. It is one of the few cameras in the market to support video recording on cloud. This ensures that you have access to video recording anytime and from anywhere in the world, even if the camera gets stolen or destroyed.

KENT CamEye HomeCam 360 packs AI powered motion detection and tracking along with human detection and 360º panoramic vision with pan & tilt. Other features include night vision with IR LEDs, live video streaming with 2-way calling, cloud recording, privacy mode, continuous or event based recording, offline mode recording, intruder alarm, intuitive app, multiple mounting options, and many more.

Mr. Varun Gupta, Director, KENT RO Systems Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce our second product in the security camera domain and provide consumers the service and quality they rightly deserve. The new home security product KENT CamEye Homecam 360 will give our users a sense of freedom, assurance, and safety that they’ve been looking for. Our aim is to bring unique and smart products to the Indian market at meaningful prices.”

The key features of the KENT CamEye HomeCam 360 are:

360º Panoramic Vision with Pan & Tilt

It covers a wide range of horizontal and vertical areas, ensuring there are no blind spots. It can pan or tilt using a Smartphone app and records videos in FHD (1080p) resolution.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered motion detection & tracking

The camera detects slightest motion within your home and sends a notification instantly to your smartphone through the KENT CamEye app. It also follows the moving object and keeps on recording the movement. The home camera has an AI-based advanced capability that can be enabled to detect only human bodies , which allows you to let your pets roam freely around the house without getting unnecessary alerts.

Night vision with IR LEDs

The HomeCam watches over your home even during the night. The advanced IR sensor automatically activates on sensing low-light conditions and ensures high-quality video recording at all times.

Event-based Cloud Recording

One of the unique features of the camera is video recording on cloud, which you can access from anywhere up to 30 days. The secure cloud storage is tamper-proof and is available with affordable subscription plans.

Offline Mode Recording:

The Camera only needs internet at the time of setting-up. It continues to record in microSD Card even if there is no internet connectivity and pushes the recordings to cloud when internet connectivity resumes.

Support for Up to 128 GB microSD Card

What distinguishes it from other competitor products is the storage for up to 128 GB microSD Card. This allows you to store up to 60 days of continuous videos on the microSD Card.

Privacy Mode

There is a convenient way to send your camera into hibernation with predefined settings using the KENT CamEye app and enjoy a day off at home without any disturbances. The Camera can also sense the geo-location and automatically activate privacy mode.

KENT HomeCam also possesses some industry-first features like 2-way calling via Alexa, optional encrypted recording on microSD Card and Intruder alarm. Sharing the device with multiple users is also possible and up to 3 people can live stream simultaneously from the same device.

The device is Made in India with all data and servers hosted in India. It is priced at INR 4,990/-which includes a simple DIY installation and one-year warranty. KENT CamEye HomeCam can be purchased from retail shops or can be bought online from Amazon.in or Flipkart.com