China Unicom Beijing Powers World’s First Humanoid Robot Games with Cutting-Edge 5G-A Network

Artificial Intelligence

Beijing has become the global epicenter of innovation as the world’s first Humanoid Robot Games officially kicked off at the National Speed Skating Oval. The event, featuring over 500 humanoid robots from 280 global teams, is being powered by China Unicom Beijing’s advanced 5G-A network — a milestone in both sports and AI.

Amazon Testing Humanoid Robots for Deliveries with Rivian Vans—The Future of Last-Mile Logistics?

With its unprecedented reliability, speed, and security, the network ensures that robots can perform at their best in athletic, industrial, healthcare, and performance contests, while also providing a seamless experience for tens of thousands of live spectators.



Why 5G-A Is a Game-Changer for Robotics

Unlike traditional networks, humanoid robots demand low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity to perceive environments, process data, and coordinate actions in real time. At the Humanoid Robot Games, China Unicom’s 5G-A network is proving essential:

  • Outside the venue: A 5G-A 3D network balances high and mid bands, delivering downlink speeds of 11.2 Gbps and uplink speeds of 4 Gbps. This allows 8K panoramic cameras to live-stream without delay while enabling media outlets like CCTV to upload UHD footage within seconds.

  • Inside the arena: A LampSite indoor digital system using 300 MHz bandwidth provides 2.4 Gbps peak speeds with latency below 20 ms. Robots can stream multiple 4K vision feeds simultaneously, ensuring real-time responses without frame drops.

“The 5G-A network dedicates a channel for spectators and a scalable one for robots,” said Qin Yang, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom Beijing. “This ensures uninterrupted connectivity even during peak usage.”

Huawei and China Unicom Drive Embodied AI

Huawei, a key technology partner, emphasized the challenge of simultaneously supporting hundreds of robots, spectators, and media. Samuel Chen, VP of Huawei’s Wireless Network Product Line, highlighted that high uplink capacity, low latency, and robust coverage are crucial to the event’s success.

This collaboration underscores how 5G-A networks can enable embodied AI, paving the way for real-world robot applications across industries — from remote surgery and factory automation to urban services and beyond.

Robots Collapse, Glitch, and Get Stretchered Off in World’s First AI-Powered Football Match

Beyond the Games: A Glimpse of the Future

The Humanoid Robot Games mark more than just a tech spectacle. They represent a paradigm shift toward AI-driven societies, where humanoid robots could soon become part of daily life. China Unicom, as the exclusive global communications partner, is committed to maintaining millisecond-level responsiveness and zero downtime throughout the games.

By combining 5G-A, AI, and optical network expertise, China Unicom aims to accelerate the commercialization of humanoid robotics, fueling innovation far beyond the sporting arena.


