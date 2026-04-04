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Pope Leo Condemns ‘Brutality’ of the War in First Easter Services

Pope Leo Condemns ‘Brutality’ of the War in First Easter Services Pete Hegseth Iran War Easter Sermon Donald Trump

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Pope Leo Condemns ‘Brutality’ of the War in First Easter Services

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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In his first Easter services, Pope Leo XIV delivered a strong message condemning the growing “brutality” across the world – Pope Leo’s sermons were compared with Pete Hegseth‘s so-called sermon during the Pentagon prayer service over the Iran War. Speaking during Holy Week, the pontiff urged Catholics to stand with the oppressed and reject violence, positioning peace at the center of Christian faith. During the traditional Holy Thursday ritual, Pope Leo washed the feet of 12 priests—an act symbolizing humility and service. However, his accompanying message carried a broader global significance, as he called for compassion in a time marked by conflict and instability.

“King of Peace” Message Resonates Globally

In his Palm Sunday homily, Pope Leo emphasized the image of Jesus Christ as the “King of Peace,” highlighting teachings that reject war and promote forgiveness. Drawing from biblical references, he stressed that faith should not be used to justify violence.

“Jesus rejects war,” the pope said, urging believers to reflect on the suffering caused by global conflicts and to prioritize healing and reconciliation. His remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran and its adversaries.

Multiple US Jets Shot Down by Iran as Conflict Enters Dangerous Phase

Contrasting Messages on Faith and War

The pope’s sermon has drawn comparisons with remarks made by Pete Hegseth during a recent Pentagon prayer service. While Hegseth reportedly invoked biblical passages emphasizing strength and military action, Pope Leo focused on humility, peace, and the moral responsibility to end suffering.

The contrast has sparked broader discussions about how religious texts are interpreted in modern geopolitical contexts. Experts note that Christianity, throughout its history, has been associated both with justifications for war and movements advocating peace.

A Tradition of Competing Interpretations

Historians point out that these differing perspectives are not new. Over centuries, Christian teachings have been used to support both military campaigns and nonviolent resistance.

From the Crusades to modern conflicts, religious rhetoric has often been intertwined with political agendas. At the same time, movements promoting peace—such as early Christian pacifism and later humanitarian efforts—have drawn from the same scriptures.

Pope Leo’s homily reflects this latter tradition, emphasizing repentance, justice, and care for those affected by violence.

A Broader Message Beyond Religion

Beyond theological debate, the pope’s message carries wider implications for global politics and society. By condemning violence and urging solidarity with victims, he positioned the Church as a moral voice advocating for peace in a turbulent world.

His call also touched on issues such as economic inequality and systemic injustice, linking them to broader patterns of suffering and conflict.

Military Promotions Controversy: Scrutiny Mounts Over Pete Hegseth’s Role

What It Means Moving Forward

Pope Leo’s first Easter services set the tone for his leadership, signaling a focus on compassion, humility, and global peace. As conflicts continue to shape international relations, his message is likely to resonate with both religious and secular audiences.

While debates over faith and violence persist, the pope’s words serve as a reminder of an enduring choice between perpetuating conflict or striving for peace.

  • Pope Leo Condemns ‘Brutality’ of the War in First Easter Services Pete Hegseth Iran War Easter Sermon Donald Trump
  • Pope Leo Condemns ‘Brutality’ of the War in First Easter Services Pete Hegseth Iran War Easter Sermon Donald Trump

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