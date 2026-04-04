Pope Leo Condemns ‘Brutality’ of the War in First Easter Services

More in News
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News
Kanye West’s SoFi Comeback Concert Reignites Debate Over Celebrity Complicity
A sold-out SoFi Stadium show brought star-studded appearances — but the guest list overshadowed the music
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Culture
As Live Nation Trial Continues, Artists Say Touring Is Becoming Unsustainable
The ongoing antitrust case involving Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster has reignited debate over...
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Trump Presidency
Second US Airman Rescued After F-15E Shot Down Over Iran in Daring Operation
The United States has successfully rescued the second pilot crew member of a downed F-15E Strike...
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Trump Presidency
Iran Rejects US 48hrs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Iran has reportedly turned down a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire, according to local media sources. The...
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News
Artemis II Astronauts Capture Jaw-Dropping Earth Photos From Deep SpaceBy Tech Plunge
The crew of Artemis II is not just making history – they’re capturing it in breathtaking...
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Trump Presidency
Multiple US Jets Shot Down by Iran as Conflict Enters Dangerous Phase
Tensions between the United States and Iran have surged dramatically after multiple American aircraft were struck...
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Hip Hop/ Rap
NYC Mayor Mamdani Teams Up with Cardi B to Launch Free 2-K Program
New York City families will soon have access to 2,000 free child care seats for 2-year-olds...
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E! News
Vanessa Trump Breaks Silence After Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest
Vanessa Trump has finally addressed boyfriend Tiger Woods’ recent DUI arrest, albeit in a subtle way....
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Trump Presidency
Austria Denies US Military Airspace Access Amid Iran Conflict
Austria’s neutrality, established after World War II, legally restricts the nation from supporting military campaigns or...
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E! News
Brian Cox Sparks Controversy With Blunt Criticism of Fellow Actors
Award-winning actor Brian Cox is once again making headlines for his outspoken views, this time targeting...