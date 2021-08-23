The urge to stay online in more in GenZ than Baby Boomers, reveals a UserTesting research, which found the largest disparity when comparing the online time of two groups in the APAC, United Kingdom and the US.

60% of Gen Z’ers in APAC stated that they spend nine hours or more online every day, while 60% of Gen Z’ers in the UK claimed an average of 7-8 hours. In the US, only half, that is 50% of Gen Z’ers spend an average of 5-6 hours online daily.









For the Baby Boomers in the APAC region, 30% spend 5-6 hours online, and 20% noted they spend more than 10 hours online, while in the UK, 60% of Baby Boomers spend only 1-4 hours per day online. In the United States, it was found that the screen time spent by Baby Boomers compared to Gen Z’ers wasn’t that different; 50% of Baby Boomers spend an average of 3-4 hours online daily.

Despite being popular before the COVID-19 pandemic, usage of mobile delivery and shopping apps accelerated when the shutdowns occurred. Usage of apps is where a big difference occurs; 65% of consumers in the APAC and UK, regardless of generation, use these apps on a weekly basis, compared to 60% of Gen Z’ers in the US, who use these apps on a daily basis. Similar to their international counterparts, 60% of Baby Boomers in the US use them on a weekly basis as well.

The study shows that Amazon was the most referenced app among both generations across APAC, US and the UK. Other popular choices included Flipkart, eBay, ASOS, Etsy, Grubhub, Nike, Postmates and Uber Eats to name a few. The buying journey for big ticket items appears to begin with online research no matter where shoppers are located, with a majority of both Baby Boomers and Gen Z’ers starting with online research versus going to a physical store/location.

Also Read: Cashaa collaborates with Polygon to release Defi solution for masses

And when asked what both generational groups prioritized in a brand, 60% of Baby Boomers and more than 30% of Gen Z’ers selected quality as their highest priority in a brand in the APAC region. The US Gen Z’ers were the only outliers as they were evenly split (30% each) between reputation, price and quality. Both Baby Boomers and Gen Z’ers from each global region had price as the second most popular choice when it came to what they prioritize in a brand. In regards to brand, there was a crossover between the two generations. Brands such as Amazon and Apple were frequently referenced and noted for reliable service and high-quality products respectively. Some respondents from both generational groups also noted that they try to make the most of their dollars by focusing on the best price and deals at that moment, regardless of the brand.

The survey was conducted in June with 10 men and 10 women per age group, per region that participated in the video think-aloud survey. Participants that qualified for Baby Boomers were ages 57-75, and Gen Z’ers were 18-24, living in Australia, India and Singapore, the US and the UK.