Amazon’s AWS buys secure messaging App Wickr

The messaging platform claims to be the only “collaboration service” that meets security criteria set out by the NSA
Rakesh Jha
E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday announced it was acquiring Wickr, a messaging app facilitating secure communications for businesses, government agencies, and individuals. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. Amazon will be offering Wickr services effective immediately. The messaging platform claims to be the only “collaboration service” that meets security criteria set out by the NSA.



Amazon said in a statement it would incorporate Wickr in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division which offers cloud computing and other services.

“We’re excited to share that AWS has acquired Wickr, an innovative company that has developed the industry’s most secure, end-to-end encrypted, communication technology,” Stephen Schmidt, Amazon Web Services’ vice president, wrote.

“With the move to hybrid work environments, due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, enterprises and government agencies have a growing desire to protect their communications across many remote locations.”

Touted for its “military grade” encryption, Wickr providing services to government and military groups and enterprise. The acqusition also indicates that messaging platform could be available for everyday uses like its contemporaries WhatsApp and Signal.

Other apps offering encrypted communications include Facebook-owned WhatsApp, Apple’s iMessage and foundation-operated Signal. These apps can allow people to send messages which cannot be intercepted or read by law enforcement authorities.

AWS posted revenues of $13.5 billion last quarter, up 32% year-on-year, with net income of $8.1 billion.


By June 26, 2021
