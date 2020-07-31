Fossil launches Matching Watches for Raksha Bandhan

Fossil has come up with an exclusive Carlie & Townsman Automatic Black Stainless Steel (48) ‘Matching Watches’ for Raksha Bandhan celebration. With a classy colour combination and intricate craftsmanship, Fossil claims these redefine timeless design watches are an absolute essential for everyone’s wardrobe from work from home video meetings to family dinners.

Fossil also claims the automatic movement in these watches features a built-in rotor which is powered by the motion of one’s wrist. Then, the energy transfers into moving the rotor and winding the mainspring, which serves as the energy headquarters. Also, the exhibition case-back provides a view into the inner workings of the watch while the jewels reduce friction and improve accuracy.









To cherish the celebration more, Fossil enables people to customize their watches by getting the back of it engraved with heartwarming messages for their siblings. With 35mm dial option, Carlie costs INR 14,995, and Townsman (48mm) costs INR 19,995.