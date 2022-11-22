Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, inaugurated the ESDS’ exhibition pavilion at the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit. The 2022 edition of the event is being held at the Bangalore Palace from 16th to 18th November 2022. This year the platform will be celebrating its 25th year and is all set to offer another enriching confluence of some of the pioneering companies, bright minds, and cutting-edge technologies in IT, Biotechnology, Deeptech, Start-ups, and others.

Organised by the Government of Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, and co-hosted by STPI, Bengaluru.

ESDS Software Solution Limited “ESDS” and “Company” is amongst India’s leading managed cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements provider (Source: Ken Research Report). The ESDS exhibition pavilion, inaugurated by CM Bommai, features products and services the Company offers along with the different sectors it caters to.

The pavilion was also visited by eminent dignitaries like Shri. Arvind Kumar , DG of Software Technology Parks of India and Shri. Kris Gopalkrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures and Govt. of Karnataka’s Vision Group on IT. The Technology Summit brings together companies in all fields of technology, and some of the brightest minds, researchers, consultants, academics, professionals, and other stakeholders, giving them a chance to engage and interact for mutual benefit.

The fact that this event is now acknowledged as one of Asia’s Largest Technology Event is a source of great pleasure as it approaches its 25th year. Bengaluru has been recognised as the operational hub for several top multinational corporations. The Summit would focus on releasing future plans and celebrating past progress and accomplishments. Some of the global technology leaders, Indian IT leaders, biotech, deep tech, and start-ups will all be present, sharing their visions for the future while showcasing their technologies through software and solutions, informing us about their effects, and forming partnerships and alliances.