Mankind Pharma gets a major digital push with Accenture’s Data-Driven Cloud Platform

Mankind Pharma, the fourth largest pharmaceutical manufacturing company headquartered in India, has collaborated with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to accelerate its digital transformation journey to become an intelligent enterprise, improving business agility, performance, and operational efficiency. Accenture has redesigned the pharma major’s business processes across key functions such as finance, supply chain, sales and procurement for better inventory optimisation, demand planning, workforce productivity and product availability.









As part of the project, Accenture deployed a digital platform based on SAP S/4HANA, a Microsoft Azure cloud-based data lake and Tableau dashboards, providing cloud-based analytics to help Mankind Pharma get deeper insights into its global business operations and performance. The platform integrates data in real-time from multiple sources across the supply chain, workforce and sales to provide a consolidated view of market insights. This can help the management team make informed decisions around business strategy, planning and product development. The project was completed remotely during the ongoing pandemic with no impact on business continuity. At Mankind Pharma, we are committed to product innovation so we can provide high quality and affordable pharmaceutical products to people across the world, said Arjun Juneja, chief operating officer, Mankind Pharma.

Digitally transforming our business processes with support from Accenture has been key to unlocking value trapped within the organization, accelerating real time decision making and improving our product innovation lifecycle. Rishabh Bindlish, India Life Sciences and global generics lead, Accenture, added: Digital reinvention can not only help pharma companies deliver high-quality and hyper-personalized services, but also improve business performance and build resilience against future disruptions. We are focused on helping Mankind Pharma embrace change and emerge as a data-driven enterprise to enhance its customer-centricity bringing innovative offerings to market at a faster pace and scale for patients.