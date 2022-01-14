Microsoft has discontinued manufacturing all Xbox One consoles, according to media reports. According to The Verge, the tech giant originally discontinued the Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S, in July 2020, ahead of the November launch of the Xbox Series X|S.









The Xbox One, Microsoft’s third model of the Xbox , originally debuted in 2013 and reportedly sold 51 million consoles by mid-2020. Sony’s PlayStation 4, which also debuted in 2013, has sold nearly double that number.

“To focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” Senior director, Xbox console product marketing Cindy Walker told The Verge. As per the report, the company seems able to meet the demand for the $299 Xbox Series S, though.

There were three models of Xbox One in the market. The Xbox One S was effectively the “baseline” version of the hardware, which replaced the launch edition in 2016. In 2019, Microsoft released an All-Digital Edition of the Xbox One S that didn’t include a disc drive for physical media. A later revision of the hardware, the Xbox One X, came out in 2017.

The software giant had launched two models of its Xbox Series X in November 2020 to capture a pandemic-driven boom in consumer spending on games.