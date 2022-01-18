Moto Tab G70 LTE Tablet with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC launched in India

Motorola on Tuesday launched Moto Tab G70 LTE, latest entrant in the tablet segment. The device succeeds Moto Tab G20, which was launched in September 2021.









The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The Moto Tab G70 LTE has a bigger screen and battery in comparison to its predecessor. According to Motorola, the new Moto Tab G70 LTE will offer a dedicated Google Kids space, along with access to 10,000 teacher-approved apps for children.

Specifications

Moto Tab G70 sports an 11-inch 2K LCD display with a resolution of 2000X 1200 pixels and 400 nits of peak brightness. The device runs with MediaTek Helio G90T processor, with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage that can be expanded to 1 TB via a MicroSD card. The tablet carries a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos Audi, thus offering an immersive high -quality sound. Connectivity options on the Moto G70 LTE tablet include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C port for charging, and a 4-point Pogo-Pin for keyboard connection. The tablet runs on Android 11 and has 7700mAh battery that can power 12 hours of video playback. In terms of optics, Moto Tab G70 comes with a single rear camera featuring a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The tablet also supports face unlock and has a fingerprint sensor. Sensors on the tablet include an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall-effect sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Price

The newly launched device is priced at Rs. 21,999 and the tablet will be available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Moto Tab G70 is available for pre-order via Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale until January 22. It will be available in a single colour option of green. Additionally, they can avail a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank card, which brings the effective price of the tablet down to Rs. 21,249.