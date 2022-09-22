Motorola’s newly launched motorola edge 30 ultra and motorola edge 30 fusion goes on sale at Flipkart

Featuring the world’s first 200MP camera, the motorola edge 30 ultra along with the incredibly elegant powerhouse -motorola edge 30 fusion, goes on sale from midnight today exclusively at Flipkart, and leading retail stores The motorola edge 30 ultra also comes with the fastest Qualcomm chipset Snapdragon 8+ gen 1, 125W fast charging, 144Hz curved pOLED display, True 5G with 13 5G bands, moto strong box for enhanced security and a promise of 3 OS & 4 Security updates The motorola edge 30 fusion houses a powerful, flagship chipset – Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, in its slim, sleek and uber premium glass and metal design, making it the first of its kind Priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 42,999 respectively, the motorola edge 30 ultra and motorola edge 30 fusion will be available at a limited period exclusive launch price of just Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively on Flipkart and leading retail stores starting 00:00hrs, 22nd September onwards During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, customers with Axis and ICICI Bank cards can get additional discounts of up to Rs. 3,000*









Motorola has once again raised the bar for premium smartphones in India with the launch of its latest additions to the edge series, the motorola edge 30 ultra and the motorola edge 30 fusion. The two premium segment smartphones will go on sale starting 00:00hrs, 22nd September 2022 onwards, at an incredible limited period launch price of just Rs.54,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively, with an additional instant discount of Rs. 3000* exclusively during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

The motorola edge 30 ultra has an edge over the other premium segment smartphones, as it redefines what it means to be premium with its insane features and specifications. Starting with the most prominent of all, the world’s first 200MP camera with OIS, Industry leading 50MP Ultrawide and Macro plus 12MP telephoto portrait camera and a 60MP selfie camera, the edge 30 ultra delivers the best picture quality in every scenario. Not just that, with Motorola’s latest flagship, you can shoot 8K videos getting over 33 million pixels of resolution, the highest video resolution possible on a smartphone today. Under the hood, the motorola edge 30 ultra fits Qualcom’s premier processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, plus True 5G with 13 5G bands support.

Thanks to its 125W TurboPower charger, it makes it Motorola’s fastest TurboPower charging ever, providing a day’s charge in 7 minutes. The motorola edge 30 ultra falsoeatures a stunning 6.67 144Hz 10-bit pOLED endless edge display that is nearly bezel-free combined with speakers supporting Dolby Atmos. Going on sale along with the motorola edge 30 ultra is the motorola edge 30 fusion the world’s most elegant powerhouse with an impossibly thin, perfectly balanced design with symmetrically curved edges. The motorola edge 30 fusion features an incredibly powerful Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform processor. It also boasts an amazing 50MP high-resolution main camera sensor with OIS and true 5G connectivity with support for 13 5G bands.

The motorola edge 30 fusion features a 6.55″ borderless pOLED FHD+ display with HDR10+ and a remarkably smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. And to complement the amazing visuals, it also comes with two large stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos. All this is powered by TurboPower 68W charging that gets you power for the day in just 10 minutes of charging. Both motorola edge 30 ultra and motorola edge 30 fusion come with advanced security with ThinkShield for mobile along with moto strongbox a physical chip on the smartphone that makes it one of the most secure android devices in the world. Plus, both devices also support the latest version of Motorola’s incredibly powerful Ready For software that allows users to unleash the power of their smartphones to power interconnected devices and enjoy gaming, video calling, OTT content or work on extended terminals.

Availability and Pricing

The motorola edge 30 ultra will be available in two colours, Interstellar Black, and Starlight White, and the motorola edge 30 fusion will be available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold. Both smartphones will go on sale starting 00:00hrs, 22nd September onwards exclusively online on Flipkart and leading retail stores.