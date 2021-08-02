PM Modi launches digital payment solution e-RUPI. All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched digital payment solution e-RUPI during a virtual event on Monday. Touted to be a revolutionary step towards digital transactions, e-RUPI will ensure a leak-proof delivery of government welfare service. It is QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.









“Today, the country is giving a new dimension to digital governance. e-RUPI will play a great role in strengthening DBT,” PM Modi said while launching the digital payment solution.

When it comes to innovations, use of technology in service delivery,India has the ability to give global leadership along with big countries in the world/

The platform is a result of efforts of National Payments Corporation of India that has worked, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

The platform is person-specific and purpose-specific payment system that will ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner.

e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.

It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.

Besides digitally connecting the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers, e-RUPI assures timely payment without the intervention of an intermediary.

Digital vouchers can also be used by the private sector for its employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes

It will help everyone in targeted, transparent and leakage free delivery.

Since it is prepaid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without the involvement of any intermediary.

The platform will ensure that the money given by any organisation is used for the same work for which that amount was given