The ferocious second wave of Covid -19 Pandemic has been extremely devastating for the entire human race. It has changed the way businesses operate in India and dramatically disrupted each and every sector. One of them being the SMBs which are making all efforts to minimise risk of unnecessary exposure to others.









We all know that the virus has made a lethal rebound and is here to stay. This has again expanded the business uncertainties and crippled the operations. From confronting the paucity of customers and timely supply of products to payment solutions, store owners have encountered numerous such issues during the pandemic. Just like the vaccine was a ray of hope for all of us in the pandemic, there are few platforms that proved to be supportive for the SMB’s and empowered them with technology during these tough times.

Here is a list of top 5 startups empowering SMBs with technology

1.Arzooo– In a world loaded with retail giant’s like Amazon and Flipkart, Arzooo is helping small electronic shops to scale their business. It is a B2B Retail tech platform that offers great scalability to retail stores for both product expansion and profitability. With its tech platform Arzooo Go Store, it has a vision to transform traditional offline stores into modern stores by empowering 500,000+ medium & small retailers

2.ShopX– With the intention of digitising commerce for retailers and consumers, the idea of ShopX was cultivated. It is a B2B e-commerce platform that weeds out the challenges pertaining to sales and inventory management for small retailers in tier II and III cities. The app is accessible in seven languages.

3.Paytm Mall– Offering a combination of the mall and bazaar concepts to Indian consumers, Paytm mall enables customers to buy from 1.4 lakh registered sellers for millions of products across categories like fashion, electronics, consumer durables and home furnishings among others at their convenience.. It is a business-to-consumer (B2C) model inspired by TMall, China’s largest B2C shopping site.

4.Udaan– With an aims to solve core trade problems for small, medium, and large businesses across India, Udaan is B2b trade platform targeting the retail industry.It brings traders, wholesalers, retailers, manufacturers, and brands in India onto a single platform and gives users access to the power of technology to help them expand their businesses.

5.Flipkart Wholesale-.Flipkart Wholesale is the digital business-to-business marketplace of e-commerce giant Flipkart Group. With an aim to Enhance the ecosystem of the country which includes Kiranas and MSMEs it ensures the availability of an exhaustive range of products and merchandise for the small retailers.