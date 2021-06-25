Connect with us

Instagram may soon allow users to publish posts from desktop

Instagram may soon allow users to publish posts from desktop

Instagram may soon allow users to publish posts from desktop

Rakesh Jha
Years after solely focusing on its mobile product, Photo-sharing app Instagram is finally testing a feature that allows users to post photos and videos directly from their desktop.



Facebook confirmed the test in a statement to Bloomberg. “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” spokesperson Christine Pai said. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

The new functionality for the desktop website of Instagram was first spotted by industry insider Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra). It’s possible that the Facebook-owned company could be testing this feature first with a few number of users before rolling it out to the public.

The process to create, edit, and publish posts on the Instagram website is similar to the process a user encounters on the mobile app. The company introduced the ability to view Stories on the web in 2017 while direct messaging facility for desktop was added late last year.

Founded in 2010 by Kevin Systrom, the photo-sharing app long resisted building a web version of its product because it was intended to be used as people were out taking pictures and videos of their lives with their phones. The social media platform’s decision to build a desktop version of the app apparently came after the company saw a rise in people cruising Instagram from their computers rather than their phones.

Earlier Instagram has designed more tools to lure content creators from competitors like YouTube and TikTok. It added the ability to view stories on the web in 2017 and added direct messaging to desktop last year.


