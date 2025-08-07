Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By Prashant SinghSeptember 21, 2023
Instagram has just dropped a major update, and it’s changing the way users share, connect, and discover content on the platform. On August 6, Meta announced the rollout of several new features—Instagram Reposts, Instagram Map, and a Friends tab on Reels—aimed at boosting social discovery and engagement while doubling down on safety controls, especially for younger users.
After years of user demand and comparisons to platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram now officially supports reposting. With the new Repost feature, users can reshare public posts and Reels from others directly to their own followers. These reposts will show up on followers’ feeds and in a dedicated reposts tab on the user’s profile.
Meta says this move offers creators a chance to expand their reach by having their content shared more freely while ensuring original authors are always credited. It’s a feature that’s long overdue for a platform centered around viral visuals and user-generated content.
Perhaps the boldest new tool is the Instagram Map. U.S. users can now share their real-time or last active locations with selected followers. Whether you’re at a concert or dining at a trendy new spot, you can drop pins on the map for friends to explore your world in real time.
This feature is fully opt-in and customizable, meaning users can turn it off at any time. Meta emphasizes safety, allowing users—especially teens—to manage who sees their location. For parents using Meta’s Supervision controls, there’s added peace of mind: they’ll be notified when location sharing is activated and can view who their teen is sharing with.
Instagram Reels now includes a “Friends” tab that curates content your friends have interacted with or content from “Blends”—shared groups of recommended posts. This new layer makes Reels feel more personal and interactive, with an emphasis on sparking conversations around shared interests.
Users also have more control over privacy. You can hide your likes and comments to avoid appearing on others’ Friends tabs or mute activity bubbles from users you’d rather not see.
These updates follow Instagram’s steady rollout of teen safety measures, including new DM restrictions and limits on adult-run accounts featuring children. With the addition of location sharing as a teen safety measure, Meta’s focus on privacy and parental oversight remains central.
With reposting, location sharing, and social discovery tools now baked into Instagram’s core, the app is leaning harder than ever into becoming a full-service social hub. Whether you’re a creator, a parent, or just an everyday scroller, Instagram’s newest features offer more ways to connect—and more reasons to keep scrolling.