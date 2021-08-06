Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

India’s trade deficit with China dips to USD 44 bn in 2020-21

India's trade deficit with China dips to USD 44 bn in 2020-21

Business

India’s trade deficit with China dips to USD 44 bn in 2020-21

Press Trust of India
Published on

India’s trade deficit with China has declined from USD 53.57 billion in 2018-19 to USD 44.02 billion in 2020-21, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said on Friday. Exports to China has increased to USD 21.19 billion in 2020-21 from USD 16.61 billion in 2019-20, Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. Exports were USD 16.75 billion in 2018-19.




Imports from China during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 were worth USD 70.32 billion, USD 65.26 billion and USD 65.21 billion, respectively.

In a separate reply, she said the decline in India’s export of automobiles, including cars, is largely due to global economic slowdown and supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Tata Motors to invest Rs 28,900 cr in JLR, domestic biz in FY22: Chandrasekaran

“With a view to create a conducive manufacturing ecosystem and to enable integration with global supply chains, the Union Cabinet on 11th November, 2020 has given approval to introduce the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobiles and Auto components, with a financial outlay of Rs 57,042 crore over a five-year period, to make the Indian Automotive Industry more competitive,” she added.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RBI Guv praises govt on retro tax move, post-pandemic fiscal response

RBI Guv Das praises govt on retro tax move, post-pandemic fiscal response
By August 6, 2021
USD 300-400 mn investment expected in latest oil, gas bid round

USD 300-400 mn investment expected in latest oil, gas bid round
By August 6, 2021
India's trade deficit with China dips to USD 44 bn in 2020-21

India’s trade deficit with China dips to USD 44 bn in 2020-21
By August 6, 2021
Why Investors are so bullish about India's startup ecosystem

Startups

Why Investors are so bullish about India’s startup ecosystem
Flipkart valuation jumps to USD 37.6 bn after USD 3.6 bn fundraise

Funding News

Flipkart valuation jumps to USD 37.6 bn after USD 3.6 bn fundraise
goSTOPS raises USD 1 mn in Pre-Series A round led by Indian Angel Network and Yuj Ventures

Funding News

goSTOPS raises USD 1 mn in Pre-Series A round led by Indian Angel Network and Yuj Ventures
To Top
Loading...