Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Twitter now allows you to ‘soft block’ annoying followers

Twitter now allows you to ‘soft block’ annoying followers

Social Media

Twitter now allows you to ‘soft block’ annoying followers

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Twitter has rolled out a new feature that would allow users on the web to remove a follower without blocking them. The microblogging site called this new action “soft block”. Currently, this feature is not available on the mobile version of Twitter. It is more of a gentler way to create some distance between you and someone else on the micro-blogging platform.




Here’s how you can “soft block” a follower

Head to your profile

Move to followers

click the three-dot menu next to a follower

click the option “Remove this follower”

Notably, you will be able to see what that option looks like in an image from Twitter at the top of this post. A follower you remove won’t be notified of the change.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband service plans India launch in Dec 2022

How is it different from a block

This is different than blocking someone, which keeps them from viewing your tweets and direct messaging you. Soft block allows a user to still see your tweets and direct message you but they won’t see your tweets on your feed. There’s a catch, of course! even if you remove a follower, they can follow you again if they want. In case, if you have protected tweets (aka private tweets, only viewable by your followers), they would need your approval to become a follower again. The feature might be useful if you don’t want to do a full-on block but want to create some space from another user. Until now, the user had to block and unblock a user immediately to limit their access to your tweets. The new feature is seen as a part of company’s efforts to reduce abuse and harassment on the platform.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twitter now allows you to ‘soft block’ annoying followers

Twitter now allows you to ‘soft block’ annoying followers
By October 12, 2021
HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud for healthcare, life sciences solutions

HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud for healthcare, life sciences solutions
By October 12, 2021
Salt to ramp up hiring in India; raises USD 500,000 funding

Salt to ramp up hiring in India; raises USD 500,000 funding
By October 12, 2021
Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding

Funding News

Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding
Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs

COVID19

Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs
Blue-collar job App Apna enters unicorn club after USD 100 mn fundraise

Funding News

Blue-collar job App Apna enters unicorn club after USD 100 mn fundraise
To Top
Loading...