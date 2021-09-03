Twitter testing feature to accept payments in Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

Microblogging giant Twitter could soon allow its users to make payments in bitcoin and ethereum on its platform. The social media platform had unveiled a tip jar feature earlier this year, allowing users to tip influencers for their tweet. So far, Twitter has allowed users to add payment modes like Razorpay, PayPal and others to their accounts.









Paluzzi wrote in her original tweet that Twitter, "is working on the ability to receive tips in #Bitcoin." Later Wednesday, Beykpour quote-tweeted Paluzzi's screenshot, adding a lightning bolt emoji next to another that said, "soon." The feature has also been reported by Macrumours earlier. On August 31, the publication reported that the ability to add bitcoin and ethereum wallet addresses to Tip Jar accounts has been spotted on Twitter’s beta version as well.

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has been a big supporter of Bitcoins and has even claimed that the cryptocurrency will eventually unite the world. The report follows Dorsey recently announcing that Square’s new division TBD plans to build a decentralized Bitcoin exchange that will supposedly allow exchanging between the coin and fiat currency with no intermediaries.

Also Read: Amazon to recruit 8000 staff in India for corporate, tech and other roles

Dorsey has been preaching the gospel of Bitcoin for some time now, displaying a Bitcoin clock while testifying before Congress, opening a new Bitcoin business unit for Square called TBD, and even suggesting in 2018 that Bitcoin will become the world’s “single currency” within 10 years.