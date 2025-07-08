India’s Global Tourism Leadership Recognised as Dr. Mukesh Batra Wins Double Honours at Skal Asia Congress

India’s emergence as a tourism powerhouse took center stage at the 54th Skal Asia Congress, held recently in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, President of Skal International South Mumbai, was conferred with two prestigious Asian Awards. The accolades celebrated the chapter’s explosive growth and leadership in promoting sustainable and collaborative tourism.

With over 275 delegates from 19 countries in attendance, the Congress served as a melting pot of global tourism visionaries, echoing the theme: “Unity, Leadership, and Transformational Tourism.” Dignitaries, including Skål International President Denise Scrafton, Skål Asia President Keethi Jayaweera, Skål India National President Sanjeev Mehra, and several other prominent figures, attended the event.







Skal Mumbai South Receives Top Tourism Growth Honours

Under Dr. Mukesh Batra’s dynamic leadership, Skal Mumbai South was recognised as 1st Runner-Up for Highest Growth in Numbers and 2nd Runner-Up for Highest Percentage Growth. These awards highlight the chapter’s rapid expansion and increased member engagement, underscoring its role in shaping the future of ethical, community-driven tourism in India.

“It was an honour to accept two Asian Awards on behalf of Skal Mumbai South,” said Dr. Batra. “This recognition comes at a time when the tourism industry is undergoing a major transformation. These awards are a reflection of our collective effort, and I dedicate them to every member who contributed to our journey.”

Dr. Mukesh Batra also extended a personal invitation to global delegates to attend the upcoming Skål India National Congress 2025 in Mumbai, set to be hosted by Skal South Mumbai.

India’s Tourism Boom: A Global Force

India made a formidable impression at the Congress with over 120 delegates from 13 clubs, signaling Skal India’s growing prominence on the international tourism map. While several Indian chapters were acknowledged, Skal Mumbai South’s dual win was a standout achievement.

India’s tourism sector is on a meteoric rise, clocking $36 billion in international visitor spending in 2024 alone. These latest accolades serve as global validation of India’s leadership in sustainable tourism, innovation, and post-pandemic resilience.

What’s Next for Skal Mumbai South?

Buoyed by its recent success, Skal Asia Mumbai South aims to: expand international tourism partnerships, Host global tourism leadership forums, and promote India’s unique blend of tradition and innovation.

The awards mark a new chapter forIndian tourism, with Mumbai poised as a strategic hub for global travel and tourism collaboration.