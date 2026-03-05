Connect with us
Sri Lanka Moves to Protect Crew on Second Iranian Warship After U.S. Attack

Sri Lanka Moves to Protect Crew on Second Iranian Warship After U.S. Attack

Sri Lanka Moves to Protect Crew on Second Iranian Warship After U.S. Attack

Sri Lanka says it is attempting to safeguard the lives of more than 100 sailors aboard a second Iranian warship moving through waters near the island nation after a deadly U.S. military strike sank an Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean.

According to officials, the vessel is heading toward the same area where a U.S. submarine torpedoed the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, an attack that reportedly killed more than 80 sailors and left several others missing.

The incident marks a dangerous escalation in tensions tied to the broader conflict involving Iran, the United States, and regional allies, with implications spreading far beyond the Middle East.

Sri Lanka Attempts to ‘Safeguard Lives’

Government spokesperson Nalinda Jayatissa said authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the second Iranian naval vessel travels near Sri Lanka’s exclusive economic zone.

Officials confirmed that the ship has contacted Sri Lankan authorities after experiencing mechanical issues and has requested permission to enter port. However, Colombo has not approved the request.

Sri Lanka’s leadership has emphasized that the country is attempting to protect human lives while avoiding being drawn into the escalating conflict.

The second ship is believed to be part of a group of three Iranian naval vessels returning from a maritime event hosted in India.

Deadly Submarine Strike in International Waters

The crisis began when a U.S. submarine launched a torpedo strike against the Iranian frigate in international waters off Sri Lanka’s coast.

Sri Lankan officials reported that at least 87 sailors were killed in the attack, with dozens more initially missing. Rescue operations conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy recovered survivors and bodies from the water.

Some of the rescued sailors were transported to a hospital in Galle, where they are currently receiving medical treatment under tight security.

Medical staff said most injuries were minor, though several survivors suffered fractures and burns.

Authorities have also continued search operations to locate missing crew members believed to have been aboard the destroyed vessel.

Iran Condemns Attack and Warns of Consequences

Officials in Tehran strongly condemned the attack, calling it an unprecedented act of aggression at sea.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, accused the United States of committing an “atrocity at sea” and warned that Washington would regret the precedent set by attacking a naval vessel far from Iranian waters.

Iranian military leaders also signaled that retaliation could follow.

A commander from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that Iranian forces are prepared to target U.S. interests globally as the conflict intensifies.

Shortly after the statement, Iranian state media reported that the IRGC had struck a U.S. tanker in the Gulf, though American officials have not confirmed that claim.

Sri Lanka Walks a Diplomatic Tightrope

The situation has placed Sri Lanka in a delicate diplomatic position. Although the island nation is geographically distant from the conflict’s central battlefield, the naval confrontation in nearby waters has brought the crisis directly to its doorstep.

Sri Lankan authorities say their priority is humanitarian assistance, maintaining neutrality, and ensuring regional stability.

With the second Iranian warship approaching the same waters where the earlier attack occurred, officials fear another military incident could further escalate the already volatile standoff.

