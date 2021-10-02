The United Nations observes International Day of Non-Violence on 2 October, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. It is an occasion to disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness. The Father of the Nation’s last words had been non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man.









The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need to usher in a new era of peace and tolerance, and urged countries to pay heed to Gandhi’s message of non-violence. “Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It’s time to usher in a new era of peace, truth and tolerance,” he tweeted. “On this International Day of Non-Violence – Gandhi’s birthday – let’s heed his message of peace and commit to building a better future for all.”

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Prime Minister of India, at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/rG7eVxG62U — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2021

India National Congress said each and everyone of us has the power to change the world but we must first start with ourselves. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat. The Indian Youth Congress described Gandhi as an epitome of non-violence and satyagrah. “Today on his birth anniversary we recall his morals and principals,” it tweeted.

We pay tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. As a guiding light, his ideals guide us to work for the nation and its people, following the path of peace and non-violence.#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/98tkOC5kEG — Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2021

The International Day of Non-Violence was first observed in 2007 when the UN General-Assembly passed a resolution and slated that this day is an occasion to disseminate the message of non-violence, through education and public awareness. The resolution was passed as a goal to secure a culture of peace, tolerance and understanding with the help of the teachings of India’s global icon who inspired millions to adopt the path of non-violence.

Moreover, this day aims to spread awareness about the philosophy and strategy of non-violence through education and public awareness. Mahatma Gandhi led the Dandi Salt March and the Quit India Movement in 1930 and 1942, respectively, and was also vocal about eliminating the age-old practice of untouchability, caste discrimination and women oppression.