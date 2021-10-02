Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Mahatama Gandhi’s Birthday: UN observes International Day of Non-Violence

Mahatama Gandhi’s Birthday: UN observes International Day of Non-Violence
The United Nations observes International Day of Non-Violence on 2 October, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

Trending

Mahatama Gandhi’s Birthday: UN observes International Day of Non-Violence

Published on

The United Nations observes International Day of Non-Violence on 2 October, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. It is an occasion to disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness. The Father of the Nation’s last words had been non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man.




The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need to usher in a new era of peace and tolerance, and urged countries to pay heed to Gandhi’s message of non-violence. “Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It’s time to usher in a new era of peace, truth and tolerance,” he tweeted. “On this International Day of Non-Violence – Gandhi’s birthday – let’s heed his message of peace and commit to building a better future for all.”

India National Congress said each and everyone of us has the power to change the world but we must first start with ourselves. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat. The Indian Youth Congress described Gandhi as an epitome of non-violence and satyagrah. “Today on his birth anniversary we recall his morals and principals,” it tweeted.

The International Day of Non-Violence was first observed in 2007 when the UN General-Assembly passed a resolution and slated that this day is an occasion to disseminate the message of non-violence, through education and public awareness. The resolution was passed as a goal to secure a culture of peace, tolerance and understanding with the help of the teachings of India’s global icon who inspired millions to adopt the path of non-violence.

Also Read: Semiconductor shortage hits carmakers hard this festive season

Moreover, this day aims to spread awareness about the philosophy and strategy of non-violence through education and public awareness. Mahatma Gandhi led the Dandi Salt March and the Quit India Movement in 1930 and 1942, respectively, and was also vocal about eliminating the age-old practice of untouchability, caste discrimination and women oppression.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mahatama Gandhi’s Birthday: UN observes International Day of Non-Violence

Mahatama Gandhi’s Birthday: UN observes International Day of Non-Violence
By October 2, 2021
Moulin Rouge sweeps up 10 trophies at 74th Annual Tony Awards

Moulin Rouge sweeps up 10 trophies at 74th Annual Tony Awards
By September 27, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan advocate for COVID-19 vaccine access to be treated as “basic human right”

Prince Harry and Meghan advocate for COVID-19 vaccine access to be treated as “basic human right”
By September 26, 2021
How water purifier brand Kent looks to transform India's IoT space

Business

How water purifier brand Kent looks to transform India’s IoT space
Fieldproxy raises 2 crores as part of its seed funding round

Funding News

Fieldproxy raises 2 crores as part of its seed funding round
Bikayi mops up $10.8 mn in Series A funding

Funding News

Bikayi mops up $10.8 mn in Series A funding
To Top
Loading...