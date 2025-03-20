Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Nowruz: The 3,000-Year-Old Persian New Year Celebration That Unites Millions

Nowruz: The 3,000-Year-Old Persian New Year Celebration That Unites Millions

Culture

Nowruz: The 3,000-Year-Old Persian New Year Celebration That Unites Millions

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Every year, on or around March 20, millions of people across the world gather with their loved ones to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Recognized by the United Nations as International Nowruz Day on March 21, this 3,000-year-old tradition is more than just a new beginning—it is a festival of renewal, light, and unity. Rooted in Zoroastrianism, Nowruz marks the arrival of spring, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and the rebirth of nature.

Who Celebrates Nowruz?

Nowruz is celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide, especially in Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kurdish and Turkic Uyghur communities, and Parsis in India and Pakistan.

Despite its Persian origins, Nowruz has withstood multiple conquests and cultural shifts, remaining a vibrant tradition in Central and West Asia.

How Is Nowruz Celebrated?

Nowruz is a 13-day festival filled with family gatherings, fireworks, poetry, music, and traditional games. In Iran, the celebrations begin with “khane tekani”, a ritual of deep spring cleaning to clear away negative energy. Across Afghanistan and Central Asia, people participate in street festivals and bonfires, welcoming the new year with joy and warmth.

The Iconic Nowruz Table: Haft-Sin

A key part of the celebrations is the Haft-Sin table, a symbolic display of seven items beginning with the letter “S” in Persian:

Sabzeh (Sprouts) – Symbolizing rebirth and renewal

Seeb (Apple) – Representing health and beauty

Sir (Garlic) – A sign of medicine and protection

Serkeh (Vinegar) – Symbolizing patience and wisdom

Senjed (Dried fruit) – Representing love and passion

Samanu (Wheat pudding) – A symbol of strength and prosperity

Sumac (Spice) – Representing the sunrise and new beginnings

Colourful painted eggs, nuts, sweets, and dried fruits also adorn the table, symbolizing fertility and abundance.

A Feast of Flavors: Nowruz Cuisine Across Cultures

Nowruz is as much about food as it is about tradition. Different countries have unique dishes that define their celebrations

IranKookoo Sabzi – A green herb frittata | Sabzi Polo Ba Mahi – Herbed rice with fried fish | Reshteh Polo – Aromatic rice with noodles

Azerbaijan & UzbekistanPlov – A fragrant rice dish with meat, raisins, and spices | Dolma – Grape leaves stuffed with minced meat and rice | Shekerbura – Sweet pastry filled with nuts and cardamom

Afghanistan – Sabzi ChallowSpinach and lamb stew | Haft MewaDried fruit salad in syrup | Kolcheh NowroziTraditional Nowruz cookies

Kazakhstan – Nauryz Kozhe – A nourishing soup with barley, horse meat, and milk

Iranians enjoy family picnics on the final day of Nowruz, while in Kazakhstan, yurts are set up to host grand feasts.

How to Celebrate Nowruz Near You

Several restaurants around the world offer Nowruz-themed menus for those looking to join in the festivities. In London, popular spots include Bergamot, Plateful Cafe, Berenjak, and Tehran-Berlin, while Konj Cafe in Edinburgh and Parisa Events in Cardiff also offer special Nowruz meals.

A Celebration of Resilience and Renewal

International Nowruz Day is more than just a New Year celebration—it is a powerful cultural tradition that has endured for millennia. Whether through rituals, feasts, or festivals, this Persian New Year continues to bring millions of people together, reminding the world of the beauty of renewal, unity, and hope.

India to begin full-scale operations at Iran’s Chabahar Port by May-end


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live Crew Dragon Freedom are Nick Hague (NASA) – Crew-9 Commander, Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos) – Mission Specialist, Sunita “Suni” Williams (NASA) – Mission Specialist and Barry “Butch” Wilmore (NASA) – Mission Specialist. International Space Station (ISS)

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live
By March 18, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
The Residence: Netflix’s Joyful Murder Mystery That’s Eight Hours of Pure Escapism Shonda Rhimes Uzo Aduba

The Residence: Netflix’s Joyful Murder Mystery That’s Eight Hours of Pure Escapism
By March 20, 2025
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Hits Netflix—What to Expect from Gerard Butler’s High-Stakes Sequel O’Shea Jackson Jr

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Hits Netflix—What to Expect from Gerard Butler’s High-Stakes Sequel
By March 20, 2025
Nowruz: The 3,000-Year-Old Persian New Year Celebration That Unites Millions

Nowruz: The 3,000-Year-Old Persian New Year Celebration That Unites Millions
By March 20, 2025
What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown Zula Casino

What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown
By March 19, 2025
How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations

How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations
By March 18, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown Zula Casino

What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown
By March 19, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...