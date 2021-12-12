PM Modi’s personal twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’, secured later

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was “briefly compromised”, the Prime Minister Office posted on the social networking site early on Sunday morning, after a tweet was sent falsely saying that India had officially adopted Bitcoin as the legal tender.









“The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored,” PMO India tweeted.

Several users shared screenshots on Twitter of tweets put out from PM Modi’s @narendramodi account, which read: “India has officially accepted bitcoin as legal tender. The account has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted.

The account has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted. PM Modi has over 73.4M followers on the micro-blogging site. After PM Modi’s account was compromised, #Hacked began trending in India.