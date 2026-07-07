Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

News

Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

Donald Trump has reignited his public sparring with Taylor Swift, claiming during a White House press conference that he is the most popular personality on TikTok while suggesting the pop superstar trails far behind him on the platform.

The remarks, made on Monday, came as Trump discussed the social media platform’s influence and ongoing concerns surrounding its future in the United States. In the process, Trump incorrectly referred to the app as “Tic Tac” before boasting about his online popularity.

Trump Says He Is ‘No. 1’ on TikTok

During the press conference, Trump referred to what he described as newly released figures regarding TikTok popularity.

“It was announced about two days ago; the new numbers just came out. You know who the number one person in Tic Tac is by far? Trump, me. I’m No. 1,” he told reporters.

Trump then brought Swift into the conversation, claiming she ranked significantly lower. “Taylor Swift was No. 11. I’m No. 1 in TikTok by far,” he added.

The comments quickly attracted attention online, where users compared Trump’s statements with publicly visible follower counts on the platform.

Public Follower Numbers Paint a Different Picture

While Trump has built a substantial audience on TikTok since joining the platform, publicly available figures suggest Taylor Swift maintains a much larger following.

Trump currently has approximately 16.6 million followers on TikTok, while Swift has roughly 33.5 million, giving the Grammy-winning artist more than double the president’s audience.

Neither TikTok nor the White House immediately clarified what rankings or data Trump was referencing during his remarks.

Observers noted that Trump may have been referring to another engagement metric, although no publicly available statistics currently place him ahead of Swift in total followers.

Latest Chapter in Trump-Swift Rivalry

The comments represent another episode in the increasingly public feud between Trump and Swift.

Although the singer largely avoided political endorsements during the early years of her career, she has become more vocal in recent election cycles, publicly encouraging voter participation and supporting Democratic candidates.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Swift in public appearances and social media posts, often questioning her political influence and popularity.

Taylor Swift, for her part, has generally refrained from responding directly to Trump’s personal remarks, focusing instead on encouraging civic engagement among her fan base.

TikTok Remains a Political Battleground

Trump’s comments also came against the backdrop of continuing debate over TikTok’s future in the United States.

The platform remains under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over national security concerns related to its Chinese parent company. Successive administrations have weighed restrictions, ownership changes, and regulatory measures affecting the app.

Ironically, despite previous calls to restrict TikTok during his first administration, Trump has embraced the platform during his recent political campaigns, using it to reach younger voters and expand his digital presence.

His TikTok videos frequently feature campaign events, speeches, and behind-the-scenes moments that attract millions of views.

Swift Continues to Dominate Social Media

While Trump highlighted his own online reach, Taylor Swift remains one of the world’s most-followed entertainers across multiple social media platforms.

Her TikTok account features promotional videos, music releases and occasional behind-the-scenes content, while her broader digital influence extends across Instagram, X and other platforms.

The singer’s global fan community has helped make her one of the most influential figures in entertainment, with social media posts often generating millions of interactions within hours.

Social Media Reacts

Trump’s latest comparison with Swift quickly generated discussion online, with users debating the accuracy of his claims.

Some supporters praised the president’s growing digital presence, while others pointed to the publicly visible follower numbers showing Swift maintaining a significant lead.

Fact-checkers and commentators also highlighted the discrepancy between Trump’s statements and the platform’s publicly available statistics.

Despite the debate, the exchange ensured that both Trump and Swift once again dominated online conversation, illustrating how politics and pop culture continue to intersect in the digital age.

  • Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift
  • Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Dream Family Vacation in Greece

E! News

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Dream Family Vacation in Greece
By July 7, 2026
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release Matt Damon Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson

Book Adaptation

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release
By July 4, 2026
Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years Knife Satanic Verses

Books and Authors

Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years
By July 3, 2026
Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit Andrew Garfield Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit
By July 2, 2026
Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ Promo Sony Pictures FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Promo
By July 1, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup

Gaming

PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup
By July 7, 2026
Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message Champagnemamiabi Abi

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message
By July 7, 2026
Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device

Business

Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device
By July 3, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit
Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device

Business

Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device
Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ Promo Sony Pictures FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Promo
Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show Madonna Shakira BTS

FIFA World Cup

Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show
Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino

News

Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash
Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit Andrew Garfield Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit
Scooter Braun Steps Down from HYBE Board of Directors, Remains Senior Advisor

Sound Plunge

Scooter Braun Steps Down from HYBE Board of Directors, Remains Senior Advisor
Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Threesome Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech Trump Sons

News

Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release Matt Damon Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson

Book Adaptation

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release
Madonna’s Confessions II Brings the Queen of Pop Back to the Dancefloor Stuart Price Sabrina Carpenter

Album Drop

Madonna’s Confessions II Brings the Queen of Pop Back to the Dancefloor
Madonna’s New Song ‘Bizarre’ Sparks Speculation Over Sean Penn References Confessions II New Album

Album Drop

Madonna’s New Song ‘Bizarre’ Sparks Speculation Over Sean Penn References
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller

FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller
Advanced EMS Response During Mitch McConnell ’s June Health Emergency Heart Attack Kentucky Senator

News

Advanced EMS Response During Mitch McConnell ’s June Health Emergency
Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years Knife Satanic Verses

Books and Authors

Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years
Drake, Nelly Furtado at FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto Cristiano Ronaldo Croatia

FIFA World Cup

Drake, Nelly Furtado and Canadian Celebrities at the Dramatic FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto
Drake Hinted at Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors Return Before Blockbuster Trade Was Announced

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Hinted at Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors Return Before Blockbuster Trade Was Announced
Sexyy Red Seeks Removal From Tay Keith Royalty Lawsuit, Says Record Labels Handle Producer Payments Pound Town

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sexyy Red Seeks Removal From Tay Keith Royalty Lawsuit
Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil
Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team Silverstone British GP PAddock

News

Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team
Empire State Building Daredevils Get Engaged on Spire Before Dramatic Arrest Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov (also known as Ivan Beerkus)

News

Empire State Building Couple Get Engaged on Spire Before Dramatic Arrest
Trump’s Plan to Display $400 Million Air Force One at Presidential Library Qatari Jet Boeing 747

News

Trump’s Plan to Display $400 Million Air Force One at Presidential Library
Delhi EV Policy 2026 Comes Into Force Tax Benefits, Subsidies, and Key Rules Explained EV cars two-wheelers

Auto

Delhi EV Policy 2026 Comes Into Force: Tax Benefits, Subsidies, and Key Rules Explained
To Top
Loading...