Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

Donald Trump has reignited his public sparring with Taylor Swift, claiming during a White House press conference that he is the most popular personality on TikTok while suggesting the pop superstar trails far behind him on the platform.

The remarks, made on Monday, came as Trump discussed the social media platform’s influence and ongoing concerns surrounding its future in the United States. In the process, Trump incorrectly referred to the app as “Tic Tac” before boasting about his online popularity.

Trump Says He Is ‘No. 1’ on TikTok

During the press conference, Trump referred to what he described as newly released figures regarding TikTok popularity.

“It was announced about two days ago; the new numbers just came out. You know who the number one person in Tic Tac is by far? Trump, me. I’m No. 1,” he told reporters.

Trump then brought Swift into the conversation, claiming she ranked significantly lower. “Taylor Swift was No. 11. I’m No. 1 in TikTok by far,” he added.

The comments quickly attracted attention online, where users compared Trump’s statements with publicly visible follower counts on the platform.

Public Follower Numbers Paint a Different Picture

While Trump has built a substantial audience on TikTok since joining the platform, publicly available figures suggest Taylor Swift maintains a much larger following.

Trump currently has approximately 16.6 million followers on TikTok, while Swift has roughly 33.5 million, giving the Grammy-winning artist more than double the president’s audience.

Neither TikTok nor the White House immediately clarified what rankings or data Trump was referencing during his remarks.

Observers noted that Trump may have been referring to another engagement metric, although no publicly available statistics currently place him ahead of Swift in total followers.

Latest Chapter in Trump-Swift Rivalry

The comments represent another episode in the increasingly public feud between Trump and Swift.

Although the singer largely avoided political endorsements during the early years of her career, she has become more vocal in recent election cycles, publicly encouraging voter participation and supporting Democratic candidates.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Swift in public appearances and social media posts, often questioning her political influence and popularity.

Taylor Swift, for her part, has generally refrained from responding directly to Trump’s personal remarks, focusing instead on encouraging civic engagement among her fan base.

TikTok Remains a Political Battleground

Trump’s comments also came against the backdrop of continuing debate over TikTok’s future in the United States.

The platform remains under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over national security concerns related to its Chinese parent company. Successive administrations have weighed restrictions, ownership changes, and regulatory measures affecting the app.

Ironically, despite previous calls to restrict TikTok during his first administration, Trump has embraced the platform during his recent political campaigns, using it to reach younger voters and expand his digital presence.

His TikTok videos frequently feature campaign events, speeches, and behind-the-scenes moments that attract millions of views.

Swift Continues to Dominate Social Media

While Trump highlighted his own online reach, Taylor Swift remains one of the world’s most-followed entertainers across multiple social media platforms.

Her TikTok account features promotional videos, music releases and occasional behind-the-scenes content, while her broader digital influence extends across Instagram, X and other platforms.

The singer’s global fan community has helped make her one of the most influential figures in entertainment, with social media posts often generating millions of interactions within hours.

Social Media Reacts

Trump’s latest comparison with Swift quickly generated discussion online, with users debating the accuracy of his claims.

Some supporters praised the president’s growing digital presence, while others pointed to the publicly visible follower numbers showing Swift maintaining a significant lead.

Fact-checkers and commentators also highlighted the discrepancy between Trump’s statements and the platform’s publicly available statistics.

Despite the debate, the exchange ensured that both Trump and Swift once again dominated online conversation, illustrating how politics and pop culture continue to intersect in the digital age.