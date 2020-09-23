“ECOTOPIA” Finnovation pledges to plant 1 million trees by 2020-end

Fiinovation throught its ECOTOPIA initiative, has pledged to plant a million trees by the end of 2020. For this initiative, the organization aims to partner with corporates and utilize its vast network of more than 2000 implementation partners spread across the nation.









Through ECOTOPIA, Fiinovation will help corporates in steering their environment-related CSR goals in the right direction. Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO Fiinovation, along with his team members set the programme in motion in the first week of September 2020 by planting tree saplings around Fiinovation’s Delhi office. Chakraborty described the initiative as a small step towards climate remediation and creating awareness about the adverse effects of deforestation. “Mitigating the effects of climate change requires concerted efforts. ECOTOPIA offers a perfect opportunity for public and private enterprises to collectively mobilize their resources to achieve a cleaner and sustainable environment for all,” he said.

Chakraborty believes rapid industrialization and urbanization have resulted in deforestation and contamination of soil, water, and air accentuating the adverse effects of climate change and threatening the biodiversity. Trees protect the environment by absorbing greenhouse gases, ensuring increased evapotranspiration and providing livelihood, regulating the temperature of the planet and replenishing the water table.

As such Fiinovation uses phytoremediation, which is a process that uses plants and their associated microorganizms to remediate the contaminated environment. ECOTOPIA aims to leverage phytoremediation to remediate air, soil and water contaminated with toxins. The method relies on natural processes by which the plants degrade contaminants and or sequester carbon, limiting the emission of greenhouse gases. ECOTOPIA also caters to the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Fiinovation is a leading technical research agency, which operates in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with an emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. The company is working towards enhancing quality across the organizational value chain through innovation.