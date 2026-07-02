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WhatsApp Introduces Usernames But Has Attracted Regulatory Attention

WhatsApp Introduces Usernames How to Reserve Yours and What the New Privacy Feature Means Meta India Indian Government

Meta

WhatsApp Introduces Usernames But Has Attracted Regulatory Attention

Messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram already use username-based systems, but critics argue that similar-looking usernames could make it easier for scammers to imitate public figures, businesses, or government agencies.
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WhatsApp is preparing one of its biggest updates in years by introducing usernames, allowing people to connect without sharing their phone numbers. The feature, which will roll out gradually to the messaging platform’s more than three billion users, is designed to strengthen privacy while making it easier to start conversations.

The optional feature lets users reserve a unique username that others can use to message them instead of their mobile number.

WhatsApp Usernames Aim to Improve Privacy

According to Meta, the new username system gives users greater control over how they interact with others, especially in group chats or when communicating with people they do not know personally.

Once fully available, users will be able to exchange usernames instead of revealing their phone numbers. Existing safety tools, including blocking and reporting unwanted contacts, will continue to be available.

WhatsApp says usernames will contain up to 35 characters and can be changed or removed at any time.

Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp’s head of product, said many users had requested an option that would allow them to stay connected without exposing their phone numbers.

How to Reserve a WhatsApp Username

The username reservation process is being introduced gradually over the coming months.

Users can reserve a username by:

  • Opening WhatsApp on their mobile device.
  • Visiting Settings or Profile.
  • Selecting the new Username option once it becomes available.
  • Choosing and confirming a unique username.

The feature is currently available only through the mobile app and cannot be accessed via WhatsApp Web or desktop applications.

Creators, businesses, and organizations will also be able to claim usernames that match their Facebook or Instagram accounts for consistent branding.

No Public Directory

Unlike some social media platforms, WhatsApp will not introduce a searchable public username directory.

People must already know a user’s exact username before sending a first message, adding another layer of privacy. Phone numbers will still be required to create and maintain a WhatsApp account, but they will no longer need to be shared during initial conversations.

WhatsApp also plans to introduce optional username keys, short numeric codes that can further restrict who can contact users.

Privacy Benefits Come With Security Questions

While the update has been welcomed as a significant privacy improvement, it has also sparked concerns about impersonation and online fraud.

Messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram already use username-based systems, but critics argue that similar-looking usernames could make it easier for scammers to imitate public figures, businesses, or government agencies.

Privacy experts also note that while WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption for messages, Meta continues to collect certain account information and metadata used to support advertising services.

WhatsApp says it has implemented multiple safeguards, including reserving usernames for high-profile public figures, verified accounts and government entities to reduce impersonation risks. The platform also says automated systems will monitor suspicious activity and block abusive behavior.

India Seeks Clarification

The feature has also attracted regulatory attention in India, where the government has reportedly asked WhatsApp to explain how it plans to prevent impersonation, phishing and digital fraud before expanding the rollout.

Officials have expressed concerns that look-alike usernames could be exploited by cybercriminals posing as trusted individuals or institutions.

WhatsApp has responded by emphasizing that usernames are optional, exact usernames are required for first contact, and additional protections have been built into the system.

As the rollout continues globally, the username feature represents one of WhatsApp’s most significant privacy upgrades in recent years, while also highlighting the ongoing balance between convenience, security and online trust.

  • WhatsApp Introduces Usernames How to Reserve Yours and What the New Privacy Feature Means Meta India Indian Government
  • WhatsApp Introduces Usernames How to Reserve Yours and What the New Privacy Feature Means Meta India Indian Government

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