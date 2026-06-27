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Drake’s XO Tattoo Post Sparks Speculation About The Weeknd Relationship

Drake’s XO Tattoo Post Sparks Speculation About The Weeknd Relationship Record Label What Did I miss Iceman

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s XO Tattoo Post Sparks Speculation About The Weeknd Relationship

Sound Plunge

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Drake has once again set social media buzzing after posting a cryptic image featuring an XO tattoo, prompting fans to question whether his complicated relationship with The Weeknd may be entering a new chapter.

The rapper shared a photo on his Instagram Stories showing a woman with the iconic XO tattoo on her left shoulder. Notably, Drake provided no caption, explanation, or context, leaving followers to interpret the meaning for themselves.

Given the history between the two Canadian superstars, the seemingly simple post has quickly become a topic of debate among music fans.

Why the XO Symbol Matters

XO is far more than a tattoo or logo. It represents The Weeknd’s record label, creative collective, and globally recognized brand, which he co-founded and has used throughout his career.

Years ago, a reference to XO from Drake would have attracted little attention. The two artists were once close collaborators, working together during the early stages of The Weeknd’s rise to international fame.

However, their relationship has appeared increasingly distant over the past several years, making any public acknowledgment between the pair notable.

A Friendship That Changed

Drake and The Weeknd built a strong creative partnership in the early 2010s, collaborating on multiple projects and helping establish Toronto as one of the world’s leading music cities.

In recent years, though, fans have noticed signs that the friendship had cooled.

During a livestream in late 2024, Drake famously asked streamer xQc to turn off The Weeknd’s music, suggesting a different playlist instead. Around the same period, The Weeknd was also among the high-profile attendees at Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” concert following the widely publicized rap feud involving Drake.

Those moments fueled ongoing speculation that the longtime collaborators were no longer on good terms.

Fans Search for Hidden Meaning

The latest Instagram Story has reignited discussion across social media, with fans offering a variety of theories.

Some believe the post could hint at a possible reconciliation or even future musical collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd. Others argue the image is simply another example of Drake’s playful online behavior, suggesting he may be intentionally trolling fans by posting something open to interpretation.

Adding to the mystery, Drake has not commented publicly on the image, and neither artist has acknowledged the post.

A Busy Year for Drake

The unexpected Instagram Story comes during an active year for Drake, who has already released three new albums in 2026.

Earlier this year, fans briefly speculated that The Weeknd had secretly appeared on Drake’s single “What Did I Miss? after online rumors circulated. Those claims were quickly dismissed, as The Weeknd does not feature on the track.

The latest social media post has therefore become the newest talking point surrounding the pair’s relationship.

For now, there is no official indication that Drake’s XO-related post signals new music or a repaired friendship. Until either artist addresses the speculation, fans are left to wonder whether the image represents a genuine olive branch—or simply another cryptic moment designed to keep everyone talking.

  • Drake’s XO Tattoo Post Sparks Speculation About The Weeknd Relationship Record Label What Did I miss Iceman
  • Drake’s XO Tattoo Post Sparks Speculation About The Weeknd Relationship Record Label What Did I miss Iceman

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