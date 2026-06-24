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Madonna Reveals Why Her Long-Awaited Biopic Was Scrapped

Madonna Reveals Why Her Long-Awaited Biopic Was Scrapped Shawn Levy Julia Garner Confessions Universal Pictures Netflix

Biopic

Madonna Reveals Why Her Long-Awaited Biopic Was Scrapped

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Pop icon Madonna has revealed that her long-planned biopic was ultimately abandoned after a dispute with  Universal Pictures over the film’s budget. Speaking in a recent interview, Madonna explained that years of development work, including scriptwriting, budgeting, and casting, came to an end when the studio and the singer-director could not agree on the financial scope of the project.

The film was first announced in 2020 and was expected to chronicle Madonna’s rise from her early years in Michigan to her breakthrough as a global music superstar.

Madonna Turns Times Square Into a Pride Party, Debuts New ‘Confessions II’ Music

 

Budget Disagreement Ended Years of Development

According to Madonna, the project spent nearly two years in active development with studio executives and production teams.

She said the scale of her life story required a major production budget, arguing that her career and personal journey could not be accurately portrayed through a smaller film.

The singer reportedly explored alternative production options, including relocating filming to Serbia to reduce costs. However, those efforts failed to bridge the gap between her creative vision and the studio’s financial concerns.

Madonna suggested that Universal executives questioned whether she would commit to filming abroad for an extended period, a claim she strongly disputed.

Julia Garner Was Set to Play Madonna

One of the most talked-about elements of the project was the casting process.

Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner won the lead role after participating in an intensive audition process often described as a “Madonna bootcamp.”

The film, reportedly titled Who’s That Girl during development, generated significant buzz among fans eager to see Madonna’s story brought to the big screen.

Screenwriters, including Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson, were attached to the project at different stages.

Despite the high-profile team and years of preparation, the movie never entered production.

Netflix Series Also Faced Challenges

Following the collapse of the Universal project, Madonna explored the possibility of transforming her life story into a television series.

She revealed that discussions with  Netflix lasted several months but ultimately stalled.

One major obstacle was ownership of the script developed during the Universal production process. Madonna said she could not use the screenplay without repurchasing rights, making it difficult to move forward.

She also noted the challenges of finding the right writers and showrunner capable of translating her story into a serialized format.

Although Netflix is currently developing an autobiographical Madonna project through producer Shawn Levy, no major casting announcements have been confirmed.

Madonna’s Story Remains in Demand

Despite the setbacks, interest in Madonna’s life story remains strong.

The singer’s career spans more than four decades and includes countless chart-topping hits, record-breaking tours, and cultural milestones. Her influence on music, fashion, and pop culture continues to make her one of entertainment’s most compelling figures.

While the Universal biopic may be gone, Madonna has made it clear that she remains committed to creating and telling stories. Whether through film, television, or another medium, fans may yet see her extraordinary journey brought to screens in the future.

  • Madonna Reveals Why Her Long-Awaited Biopic Was Scrapped Shawn Levy Julia Garner Confessions Universal Pictures Netflix
  • Madonna Reveals Why Her Long-Awaited Biopic Was Scrapped Shawn Levy Julia Garner Confessions Universal Pictures Netflix

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