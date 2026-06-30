FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Promo
Lionel Messi has added another memorable crossover to his career, appearing alongside Tom Holland in a new promotional clip for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Released by Sony Pictures, the campaign arrives as Argentina prepares for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, combining two of the biggest global entertainment brands into a single marketing event.
The crossover has quickly generated excitement among football and Marvel fans, with many praising the playful collaboration between one of the world’s greatest athletes and one of cinema’s most popular superheroes.
Messi Searches for Spider-Man
The promotional video begins inside a neighborhood coffee shop, where Messi unexpectedly encounters Peter Parker, portrayed by Tom Holland.
Using a tracking application on his phone, Lionel Messi reveals that he has joined the search for Spider-Man. Moments later, Peter quietly slips away, only for Spider-Man to appear, swinging into action across New York City.
The commercial then shifts into an action-packed sequence featuring Messi and Spider-Man racing through the city skyline. Although brief, the ad showcases the football legend as an unlikely superhero ally while highlighting the excitement surrounding the upcoming film.
The campaign blends humor, action and star power, making it one of Sony Pictures’ most talked-about promotional efforts ahead of the movie’s release.
Perfect Timing During the World Cup
The release of the commercial coincides with Messi’s continued success at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Leading defending champions Argentina, the veteran captain has once again delivered standout performances as his team advanced to the Round of 16. Despite being 39 years old, Messi remains one of international football’s biggest attractions, continuing to draw global audiences with his performances and leadership.
Sony’s decision to feature Lionel Messi comes at a strategic moment, as worldwide attention remains focused on both the World Cup and the summer movie season.
The collaboration also reflects Messi’s growing presence beyond football, where his influence increasingly extends into entertainment, advertising and global brand partnerships.
What to Expect From ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker’s story following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange’s spell erased the world’s memory of Spider-Man’s true identity.
The new installment follows Peter as he attempts to rebuild his life while continuing to protect New York City from emerging threats.
Joining Tom Holland in the cast are Zendaya and Sadie Sink, with the film set for theatrical release on July 31.
A Global Marketing Success
The pairing of Messi and Spider-Man has already sparked widespread conversation across social media, with fans sharing reactions, artwork and humorous memes celebrating the unlikely duo.
For Marvel enthusiasts, the crossover offers a fun promotional twist. For football supporters, it highlights Messi’s unmatched global appeal beyond the pitch.
With Argentina chasing another World Cup title and Spider-Man: Brand New Day positioned as one of the year’s biggest blockbuster releases, Sony’s collaboration has successfully united two global audiences in a single memorable campaign.