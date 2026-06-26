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Brad Pitt Secures Major Court Victory in Ongoing Château Miraval Winery Dispute

Brad Pitt Secures Major Court Victory in Ongoing Château Miraval Winery Dispute Angelina Jolie Stoli Group

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Brad Pitt Secures Major Court Victory in Ongoing Château Miraval Winery Dispute

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Brad Pitt has secured a significant legal victory in his long-running dispute with former wife Angelina Jolie over ownership of Château Miraval, as courts ordered key representatives involved in the controversial sale of the winery to provide testimony. The latest ruling marks another important development in a legal battle that has continued for more than four years following Jolie’s 2021 sale of her ownership stake in the French estate.

Court Orders Stoli Group Representatives to Testify

According to newly filed court documents, the California Superior Court granted Brad Pitt’s request to compel depositions from members of the Stoli Group, whose wine division, Tenute del Mondo, purchased Angelina Jolie’s interest in Château Miraval.

Among those ordered to testify is Alexey Oliynik, who had previously argued that he could not be compelled to participate because he resides in Switzerland.

The court ruled that depositions involving Oliynik and representatives from Tenute del Mondo and Nouvel LLC, the company through which Angelina Jolie held her stake, must take place in London before September 30.

Appeals Court Revives Claims Against Yuri Shefler

In another boost for Brad Pitt’s legal case, a California Court of Appeals reversed an earlier ruling concerning Stoli Group owner Yuri Shefler.

Yuri Shefler had maintained he played only a minimal role in the transaction and therefore should not be subject to proceedings in California. However, the appellate court concluded that the evidence suggested otherwise.

Judges noted that Shefler allegedly directed negotiations, guaranteed approximately $39 million connected to the purchase, and maintained communications with both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt regarding the transaction.

The court stated it was difficult to accept that a businessman would personally guarantee such a substantial amount without meaningful involvement in the deal.

A hearing regarding Pitt’s request to compel Yuri Shefler’s deposition is scheduled for July 8.

Pitt and Jolie Continue to Disagree Over Sale

Brad Pitt’s lawsuit, initially filed in 2022, argues that the former couple had an agreement preventing either party from selling their ownership interest in Château Miraval without the other’s approval.

His legal team contends Jolie violated that understanding by selling her stake to Stoli Group after negotiations with Brad Pitt broke down.

Sources close to Brad Pitt claim the latest rulings increase transparency surrounding how the transaction was structured and why Stoli became the eventual buyer.

Jolie Maintains the Sale Was Legitimate

Representatives for Angelina Jolie continue to reject Brad Pitt’s claims, insisting the recent court decisions concern procedural matters rather than the substance of the case.

According to those close to the actress, she selected Stoli because she believed the company could expand Château Miraval’s global wine business for the long-term benefit of the couple’s children, who are expected to inherit Pitt’s remaining ownership interest.

Sources aligned with Jolie also argue that Pitt refused to work with Stoli because of personal disagreements rather than legitimate business concerns.

 

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A post shared by Miraval (@miraval)

Trial Expected Next Year

Although Pitt has achieved several procedural victories, the central ownership dispute remains unresolved.

The former Hollywood couple finalized their divorce settlement in late 2024, but litigation over Château Miraval continues independently. With additional witness testimony expected in the coming months, the highly publicized winery dispute is now moving closer to trial, where both sides will present their competing accounts of one of Hollywood’s most closely watched business battles.

  • Brad Pitt Secures Major Court Victory in Ongoing Château Miraval Winery Dispute Angelina Jolie Stoli Group
  • Brad Pitt Secures Major Court Victory in Ongoing Château Miraval Winery Dispute Angelina Jolie Stoli Group

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