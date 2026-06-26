Pope Leo XIV Sends €100,000 Emergency Aid to Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes

Pope Leo XIV has approved an emergency donation of €100,000 to assist victims of the devastating earthquakes that recently struck Venezuela, as international relief efforts continue following one of the country’s deadliest natural disasters in recent years.

The Vatican confirmed the humanitarian contribution on Thursday, describing it as an initial donation intended to provide immediate support to communities severely affected by the twin earthquakes.

Vatican Releases Emergency Relief Funds

According to Vatican News, the emergency funding has been distributed through the Apostolic Almoner’s Office, the Vatican department responsible for carrying out Pope Leo’s charitable initiatives and delivering assistance to people facing humanitarian crises around the world.

The Holy See said the €100,000 contribution is an initial measure aimed at supporting urgent relief operations in the worst-hit regions while additional humanitarian assistance continues to be coordinated.

The Vatican emphasized that the Pope remains close to those suffering from the tragedy and is praying for the victims, their families, and rescue personnel working in the affected areas.

Pope Leo XIV sends an initial €100,000 emergency donation to Venezuela as rescue efforts continue following devastating earthquakes that have killed at least 164 people and left widespread destruction.https://t.co/cPlbZHgpMV — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) June 25, 2026

Powerful Earthquakes Leave Heavy Toll

Venezuela was struck overnight from Wednesday into Thursday by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least 164 people have died, while hundreds more have been injured or displaced. Authorities have also reported widespread destruction, with homes, public buildings, and infrastructure sustaining significant damage across several regions.

Emergency responders continue search-and-rescue operations as officials assess the full scale of the disaster.

The earthquakes have compounded existing challenges in Venezuela, which has been grappling with years of economic hardship and social instability.

International Community Responds

The Vatican’s donation forms part of a broader international humanitarian response.

Several countries and organizations, including the United States, Iran, Cuba, and the European Union, have pledged assistance to support emergency relief and recovery efforts.

Aid packages are expected to include medical supplies, food, temporary shelter, and financial support for reconstruction in the affected communities.

Humanitarian organizations are also working alongside local authorities to deliver emergency assistance to displaced residents and restore essential services.

Pope Continues Humanitarian Mission

The donation reflects Pope Leo XIV’s ongoing commitment to supporting communities affected by natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.

Through the Apostolic Almoner’s Office, the Vatican regularly provides financial assistance to countries facing crises, including conflicts, earthquakes, floods, and other emergencies.

While the current contribution is intended to meet immediate needs, Vatican officials indicated it serves as an initial step, with continued monitoring of the situation to determine whether further assistance may be required.

As rescue operations continue across Venezuela, the international response—including the Vatican’s contribution—aims to provide critical support to thousands of people whose lives have been disrupted by the powerful earthquakes.