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Judge Lets Eminem Publisher’s $109 Million Copyright Lawsuit Against Meta Move Forward

Judge Lets Eminem Publisher’s $109 Million Copyright Lawsuit Against Meta Move Forward Eight Mile Style Facebook Instagram

Copyright

Judge Lets Eminem Publisher’s $109 Million Copyright Lawsuit Against Meta Move Forward

Although rapper Eminem is not personally named as a plaintiff, many of his most recognizable songs are part of the disputed catalog. The collection includes the Academy Award-winning song Lose Yourself, along with numerous other compositions controlled by Eight Mile Style.
Sound Plunge

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A federal judge has ruled that a major copyright lawsuit involving music publisher Eight Mile Style and Meta Platforms (parent company of Facebook) can move forward, allowing claims tied to Eminem’s song catalog to proceed in court.

The lawsuit seeks more than $109 million in damages and alleges that Meta used hundreds of copyrighted songs associated with Eminem without obtaining proper licensing agreements across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Court Rejects Meta’s Dismissal Request

In a ruling issued on June 16, U.S. District Judge Brandy R. McMillion determined that Eight Mile Style had presented sufficient allegations to support claims of direct copyright infringement.

The publisher claims Meta included 243 copyrighted compositions in the music libraries available on its platforms. According to the lawsuit, these works were reproduced and stored without authorization from the copyright holder.

Judge McMillion concluded that the allegations were detailed enough to continue through the legal process.

The court noted that storing copyrighted material without permission could constitute unauthorized reproduction, one of the exclusive rights protected under U.S. copyright law.

Eminem Catalog at the Center of Dispute

Although rapper Eminem is not personally named as a plaintiff, many of his most recognizable songs are part of the disputed catalog.

The collection includes the Academy Award-winning song Lose Yourself, along with numerous other compositions controlled by Eight Mile Style.

The publisher alleges that Meta made these works available through music libraries used by content creators on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp without securing proper licensing rights.

If successful, Eight Mile Style could pursue statutory damages of up to $150,000 per copyrighted work. Across 243 songs and multiple platforms, the total potential damages exceed $109 million.

Secondary Claims Dismissed

While the court allowed the direct infringement allegations to move ahead, it dismissed separate claims related to secondary infringement.

Eight Mile Style had argued that Meta encouraged users to create content using copyrighted music and therefore contributed to infringement.

However, Judge McMillion ruled that the publisher failed to provide specific examples of infringing user-generated content or evidence showing Meta actively promoted copyright violations.

The court stated that encouraging users to utilize platform tools does not automatically equate to encouraging illegal copyright activity.

Eight Mile Style may still attempt to revise and refile those claims in an amended complaint.

Discovery Phase Begins

With the dismissal request denied, the case now moves into the discovery stage.

During this phase, both parties will exchange documents, communications, licensing records, and testimony that could reveal how copyrighted music was managed across Meta’s platforms.

Legal experts say the outcome could have broader implications for the relationship between social media companies and music publishers, particularly as platforms continue expanding music integration features.

Potential Industry Impact

The lawsuit arrives amid ongoing debates over digital licensing, copyright ownership, and compensation for creators.

As social media platforms increasingly rely on music-driven content to engage users, publishers and rights holders are demanding greater transparency and stronger licensing protections.

The case could become a significant test of how courts interpret music licensing obligations for major technology companies operating global content-sharing platforms.

  • Judge Lets Eminem Publisher’s $109 Million Copyright Lawsuit Against Meta Move Forward Eight Mile Style Facebook Instagram
  • Judge Lets Eminem Publisher’s $109 Million Copyright Lawsuit Against Meta Move Forward Eight Mile Style Facebook Instagram

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