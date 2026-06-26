Apple Raises MacBook and iPad Prices as Tim Cook Warns of ‘Hundred-Year Flood’ in AI Memory Crisis

Apple has announced price increases across several MacBook and iPad models, citing an unprecedented surge in memory and storage costs driven by the global artificial intelligence boom. The move marks the company’s first major effort to pass rising component costs directly to consumers. The price hikes come as Apple CEO Tim Cook described the current market conditions as a “hundred-year flood,” saying he has never witnessed such rapid increases in hardware component prices during his four decades in the technology industry.

AI Boom Sparks Memory Shortage

Apple said the explosive growth of AI data centers has dramatically increased demand for advanced memory and storage components. As semiconductor manufacturers shift production toward high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers, supplies for consumer electronics have tightened significantly.

According to industry estimates, memory and storage prices have quadrupled over the past three quarters, creating substantial cost pressures for smartphone, tablet, and computer manufacturers.

“The consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge,” Apple said in a statement, adding that it has reached a point where some of the additional costs must be reflected in retail pricing.

Corporate greed is Tim Cook, the billionaire Apple CEO, claiming that hiking prices on Apple products by over $200 is “unavoidable” after it made $112 billion in profits last year & spent $310 billion on stock buybacks. These price hikes aren’t unavoidable. They’re… — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 25, 2026

MacBook and iPad Prices Increase

Apple’s updated pricing affects several popular products:

MacBook Neo: from $599 to $699

MacBook Air (512GB): from $1,099 to $1,299

from $1,099 to $1,299 MacBook Pro (1TB): from $1,699 to $1,999

from $1,699 to $1,999 iPad Air (128GB): from $599 to $749

iPad Pro Wi-Fi (256GB): from $999 to $1,199

The company also indicated that additional price adjustments could follow if component costs continue rising.

Investors reacted negatively to the announcement, with Apple shares recording their steepest single-day decline in more than a year following the pricing update.

Memory price hikes have finally started hitting Apple. Today, they raised some base prices: Macbook Neo: $599 -> $699

Macbook Air: $1099 -> $1299

Macbook Pro: $1699 -> $1999

Mac Studio: $1999 -> $2499

iPad Air $599 – $749

iPad Pro: $999 -> $1199 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 25, 2026

AI Features Driving Hardware Changes

The memory shortage comes as Apple expands its AI strategy through Apple Intelligence, which requires significantly more onboard memory than previous software generations.

Industry analysts expect all upcoming iPhone models to feature 12GB of RAM to support advanced AI-powered capabilities, including the next-generation Siri experience.

Research firm IDC estimates that more than half of iPhones shipped since 2022 will not support Apple’s complete AI feature set, encouraging customers to upgrade to newer devices with expanded memory configurations.

This shift allows Apple to position higher prices around improved hardware capabilities rather than solely rising production costs.

Memory Suppliers Enjoy Record Profits

While technology companies face mounting manufacturing expenses, memory producers have emerged as some of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution.

Chipmaker Micron recently reported a dramatic jump in profitability, with gross margins rising to nearly 85%, reflecting soaring demand for advanced memory products used in AI infrastructure.

Analysts estimate that higher memory costs alone could increase Apple’s production expenses by roughly $200 per iPhone, with similar cost pressures affecting iPads, MacBooks, and other devices.

More Expensive Apple Devices May Become the New Normal

Apple has historically managed higher manufacturing costs by adjusting product configurations or steering customers toward higher-capacity models. However, the latest pricing announcement signals a more direct approach amid accelerating component inflation.

With AI adoption continuing to expand worldwide and demand for advanced chips showing little sign of slowing, analysts believe premium consumer electronics could remain more expensive throughout the coming product cycles.

Apple says it is continuing to explore ways to reduce costs, but acknowledges that current market conditions remain unlike anything the company has previously experienced.