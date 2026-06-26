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FIA Clears Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari After Extensive Technical Inspection Ahead of Austrian GP

FIA Clears Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari After Extensive Technical Inspection Ahead of Austrian Grand Prix Carbone Industrie

Austrian GP

FIA Clears Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari After Extensive Technical Inspection Ahead of Austrian GP

Plunge Sports

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Lewis Hamilton and Scuderia Ferrari have received a significant boost ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix after the FIA confirmed the seven-time world champion’s car fully complied with Formula 1’s technical regulations following an extensive post-race inspection.

The checks were conducted after Hamilton’s victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, where his Ferrari SF-26 was randomly selected for a detailed examination by FIA officials.

Ferrari Undergoes Detailed FIA Technical Checks

According to FIA, Lewis Hamilton’s car, numbered 44, was chosen from among the top-10 finishers for additional scrutiny after the race in Barcelona. The inspection focused specifically on the Ferrari’s rear braking system, covering both mechanical components and electronic control systems.

Officials examined multiple hardware elements governed by the 2026 Formula One Technical Regulations, including the rear brake assemblies, braking components, and associated systems.

In addition to the physical inspection, FIA engineers also reviewed:

  • Brake control software registration and verification
  • Software interfaces with standard and custom applications
  • Sensor identification and ECU connections
  • Data logging systems
  • Sensor homologation
  • FIA technical documentation submissions
  • Brake-by-wire failure mode analysis (BBW FMEA)

Following the comprehensive evaluation, the FIA concluded that every inspected component complied fully with the 2026 Formula One Technical Regulations.

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari Victory Triggers €2.2 Billion Market Value Surge

Routine Procedure, Not a Targeted Investigation

Although extensive inspections often attract attention, the FIA emphasized that Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari was selected through its standard random post-race compliance process rather than because of any suspected irregularity.

Each race weekend, one or more cars from the top-10 finishers may undergo additional technical examinations to ensure continued compliance across the grid.

Hamilton’s Ferrari became the latest car to complete the process successfully.

FIA on Lewis Hamilton's SF-26

FIA on Lewis Hamilton’s SF-26

Hamilton’s Barcelona Victory Sparks Momentum

The clean technical report comes at an important time for Lewis Hamilton, who secured his first victory in Ferrari colours at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The win ended a lengthy victory drought dating back to the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix during his final season with Mercedes and also delivered Ferrari’s first Formula One victory since the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton now heads into Austria looking to build further momentum in the 2026 Formula One season while continuing to close the gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Brake Changes Linked to Improved Performance

Hamilton’s recent resurgence has coincided with Ferrari introducing brake discs supplied by Carbone Industrie.

The British driver previously enjoyed success using Carbone Industrie components during his dominant years with Mercedes.

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc also switched to the same brake supplier after experiencing braking concerns earlier in the season.

Despite Ferrari’s long-standing partnership with Brembo, reports indicate the adoption of Carbone Industrie brake materials has not affected the team’s commercial relationship with the Italian manufacturer.

FIA Continues Strict Technical Oversight

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari joins several other cars inspected this season.

Earlier in 2026, George Russell, Carlos Sainz Jr., and Nico Hülkenberg also saw their respective cars undergo detailed FIA examinations, with each passing the inspections without issue.

As Formula One enters a crucial phase of the championship, Hamilton and Ferrari can now focus fully on performance at the Austrian Grand Prix, knowing their SF-26 has received a clean bill of technical health from the sport’s governing body.

  • FIA Clears Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari After Extensive Technical Inspection Ahead of Austrian Grand Prix Carbone Industrie
  • FIA on Lewis Hamilton's SF-26
  • FIA Clears Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari After Extensive Technical Inspection Ahead of Austrian Grand Prix Carbone Industrie
  • FIA on Lewis Hamilton's SF-26

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