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Drake Unveils New ‘Iceman’ Merch Collection on Amazon Featuring ‘Where She At’ Tee

Drake Unveils New ‘Iceman’ Merch Collection on Amazon Featuring ‘Where She At’ Tee Rihanna A$AP Rocky

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Unveils New ‘Iceman’ Merch Collection on Amazon Featuring ‘Where She At’ Tee

Sound Plunge

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Drake has expanded the rollout for his highly anticipated Iceman era by launching a fresh collection of official merchandise through his Amazon storefront. The latest drop introduces new apparel, accessories, and collectibles, highlighted by the eye-catching “Where She At” T-shirt that has already generated significant discussion among fans.

The collection continues Drake’s growing partnership with Amazon, which began with the launch of his official merchandise warehouse in August 2025.

‘Iceman’ Theme Takes Center Stage

The new merchandise revolves around the “Iceman” branding that has become central to Drake’s latest creative campaign.

Fans can choose from an extensive lineup of hoodies, graphic T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, varsity-inspired jerseys, caps, and zip-up hoodies. Prices range from approximately $55 to $190, offering options for both casual fans and collectors.

Several pieces embrace the icy aesthetic directly, including the “Freeze the World” hoodie, “Ice Lebanese” long-sleeve shirt, and collaborative “Iceman x Affliction” apparel.

Other designs reference phrases and themes associated with Drake’s recent work, including “Habibti,” “Statement,” “Where She At,” “National Treasure,” and “3 for 3.”

Amazon Storefront Continues to Grow

Drake’s official Amazon merchandise warehouse first debuted in 2025 with around 30 products celebrating different moments from his music career.

The latest expansion reinforces Amazon as Drake’s primary destination for official merchandise, with many items carrying Prime shipping eligibility that makes them more accessible than traditional limited-edition artist releases.

The collection combines wearable fashion with collectible items, continuing Drake’s strategy of using merchandise to extend the identity of each musical era beyond streaming platforms.

‘Where She At’ Tee Draws Fan Attention

Among the newest arrivals, the “Where She At” T-shirt has quickly become one of the most talked-about pieces in the collection.

Its release has fueled online speculation due to Drake’s well-documented history with Rihanna, although neither the artist nor his team has suggested the design references any individual.

Drake and Rihanna collaborated on several chart-topping hits, including Work and Take Care, and were romantically linked during the early 2010s before eventually going their separate ways.

Merch Launch Arrives Amid Ongoing Hip-Hop Rivalries

The new collection also arrives during continued public discussion surrounding Drake and A$AP Rocky.

Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky confirmed that lyrics aimed at Drake on his track “Stole Ya Flow” reflected the end of their friendship. During an interview, Rocky said their relationship deteriorated over personal issues and stated that they were no longer on good terms.

Although the merchandise launch does not directly reference any ongoing disputes, its timing has kept Drake firmly in the spotlight as anticipation grows for the Iceman project.

Building Momentum for ‘Iceman’

Drake has consistently used exclusive merchandise to reinforce his album campaigns, and the Iceman collection continues that tradition.

Blending premium streetwear, limited-edition graphics, and collectible pieces, the latest drop serves as both a fashion release and a promotional extension of Drake’s evolving musical identity.

With the merchandise now available through Amazon, fans have another opportunity to engage with the Iceman era while awaiting more news surrounding the upcoming project.

  • Drake Unveils New ‘Iceman’ Merch Collection on Amazon Featuring ‘Where She At’ Tee Rihanna A$AP Rocky
  • Drake Unveils New ‘Iceman’ Merch Collection on Amazon Featuring ‘Where She At’ Tee Rihanna A$AP Rocky

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