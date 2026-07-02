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Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit

Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit Andrew Garfield Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit

This came only months after Amazon expanded its partnership with OpenAI through a multibillion-dollar cloud computing agreement. Although Amazon has denied any connection between the business relationship and its decision to exit the film.
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Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated artificial intelligence drama Artificial has found a new distributor after Amazon MGM Studios unexpectedly stepped away from the project. Independent studio Neon has officially acquired worldwide theatrical distribution rights to the nearly completed $40 million film, positioning it as a major contender in the 2026 awards season. The acquisition marks a significant turnaround for the film, which explores the dramatic leadership crisis at OpenAI and stars Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman.

Amazon Steps Away From High-Profile AI Film

Amazon MGM Studios had originally backed the project but decided earlier this month that the film would be “better served” by another distributor.

The decision attracted industry attention because it came only months after Amazon expanded its partnership with OpenAI through a multibillion-dollar cloud computing agreement. Although Amazon has denied any connection between the business relationship and its decision to exit the film, the timing fueled speculation across Hollywood.

Industry reports indicate that several studios, including Netflix, A24, and Focus Features, reviewed the project before deciding not to pursue distribution. Neon ultimately secured the rights following negotiations led by CAA Media Finance.

https://mybigplunge.com/culture/movies-documentaries/amazon-mgm/luca-guadagnino-taps-ai-drama-artificial-as-next-film-with-andrew-garfield-monica-barbaro-yura-borisov-in-talks/

A Drama Inspired by OpenAI’s Leadership Crisis

Artificial centers on the extraordinary events of late 2023, when OpenAI’s board abruptly removed Sam Altman as CEO before reinstating him just days later after intense internal and public pressure.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the story examines the struggle over control of artificial intelligence during one of the industry’s most consequential moments.

Alongside Andrew Garfield, the ensemble cast features Monica Barbaro as Mira Murati, Yura Borisov as Ilya Sutskever, Mark Rylance as Geoffrey Hinton, and Ike Barinholtz portraying Elon Musk

The supporting cast also includes Jason Schwartzman, Zosia Mamet, Cooper Hoffman, Chris O’Dowd and Billie Lourd.

Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman in Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Film ‘Artificial’

Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman in Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Film ‘Artificial’

Awards Season Now in Focus

With Neon taking over distribution, Artificial is now expected to receive a full theatrical rollout accompanied by an awards campaign.

The company has built a strong reputation for launching prestige films into Oscar contention, and the acquisition signals confidence in Guadagnino’s latest work.

The filmmaker, known for acclaimed films including Call Me by Your Name, Bones and All and Challengers, recently described the film as an exploration of the growing influence of technology leaders on modern society.

https://mybigplunge.com/business/policy-and-regulations/godfather-of-ai-nobel-prize-winner-dr-geoffrey-hinton-regrets-the-invention-ilya-sutskever-openai/

Release Plans Could Shift

Before Amazon exited the project, Artificial was reportedly targeting a festival premiere. With Neon now overseeing distribution, industry observers believe the film could debut at a major international festival before entering theaters later this year.

Its release will place it among one of the year’s most closely watched films, particularly as conversations surrounding artificial intelligence, corporate leadership and the global tech industry continue to dominate headlines.

  • Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit Andrew Garfield Sam Altman
  • Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman in Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Film ‘Artificial’
  • Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit Andrew Garfield Sam Altman
  • Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman in Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Film ‘Artificial’

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