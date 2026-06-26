First Look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Robert Eggers’ Werwulf

The first official image from Werwulf has finally arrived, offering fans a chilling glimpse of Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Robert Eggers’ highly anticipated historical horror film. Scheduled for a Christmas Day release, the movie promises a dark reimagining of werewolf mythology rooted in medieval history rather than modern horror conventions.

Produced by Focus Features, Werwulf continues Eggers’ acclaimed streak of period horror films following The Witch, The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu.

A Medieval Tale of Curse and Redemption

Although the full plot remains under wraps, the official tagline describes Werwulf as “a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation, and the devil within.”

Robert Eggers has revealed that the film is set around the year 1300 in England, during the final years when wolves still roamed the countryside before being eradicated. The historical backdrop plays a central role, with the filmmaker drawing inspiration from medieval chronicles, folklore, and religious beliefs surrounding werewolves.

Rather than relying on familiar Hollywood tropes such as silver bullets or werewolf bites, Eggers explained that Werwulf with Aaron Taylor-Johnson resets the mythology by returning to older European legends.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Plays a Haunted Farmer

Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrays a nameless farmer living in an unforgiving medieval world who is cursed by an unknown force.

According to Robert Eggers, the character struggles to find redemption through love while battling an inner darkness that transforms him into something monstrous.

The director praised Taylor-Johnson’s commitment to the physically demanding role, revealing that the actor underwent months of preparation involving intense body movement training, physical transformations, and emotionally exhausting performances.

Filming reportedly required the actor to spend extended periods outdoors in harsh weather while performing complex physical sequences.

Familiar Faces Return

The film reunites Eggers with several frequent collaborators, including Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe, who both appeared in Nosferatu.

Lily- Rose Depp plays the farmer’s wife, described by Eggers as the emotional heart of the story. The director says her performance is dramatically different from anything she has previously portrayed, transforming her into a resilient medieval mother raising several children.

Willem Dafoe, meanwhile, takes on the role of a hunter, though further details about his character remain closely guarded.

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Authentic History Shapes the Horror

Eggers once again embraces meticulous historical authenticity. The screenplay, co-written with Icelandic author Sjón, incorporates Middle English dialogue developed alongside Oxford scholars before being adapted for modern audiences.

The production team constructed entire medieval villages, churches, and settlements from scratch instead of relying on existing historical locations.

Visually, Werwulf was shot on 35mm film with a distinctive post-production treatment designed to create rough, weathered textures and a grim medieval atmosphere.

A Different Kind of Werewolf Movie

Eggers says the film explores trauma, faith, and humanity’s darker instincts rather than simply focusing on monster attacks.

Historical werewolf trials and medieval beliefs about evil heavily influenced the narrative, presenting the creature as both a supernatural curse and a psychological burden.

Following the critical and commercial success of Nosferatu, which earned approximately $181 million worldwide, expectations are high for Eggers’ latest horror project.

With its haunting first look, historically grounded setting, and powerhouse cast, Werwulf is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated horror releases.